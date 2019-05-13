Manchester City: Predicting Pep Guardiola's Starting XI for the 2019/20 Season

Manchester City are on the verge of making history, with the club on course to secure England's first ever domestic treble.

The League Cup was successfully defended in March, the Citizens retaining the trophy with a tense penalty shootout victory over Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side also have an FA Cup final date with Watford on 18 May and became the first team in a decade to claim back-to-back Premier League titles with a win over Brighton on Sunday.

Despite their glorious form in domestic competition, City once again flattered to deceive in the Champions League as Tottenham Hotspur sent them crashing out at the quarter final stage. That result proves nothing if not that the squad needs some tweaking and reinforcement in order to deliver the trophy that the club hierarchy so desperately want.

So, here's how the Sky Blues could lineup in 2019/20.

Ederson (GK)

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

City have taken the term 'deep-lying playmaker' to new levels with their extraordinary goalkeeper Ederson. The Brazilian has a remarkable ability with the ball at his feet, just as capable at launching 70-yard lofted passes to his forwards as he is with neat interplay with the backline.

Nevertheless, he is also a magnificent shot-stopper, pulling off some vital saves during his career at the Etihad Stadium. In fact, his sterling efforts this campaign were rewarded with a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

Kyle Walker (RB)

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

No, he is not the most defensively sound full-back in the Premier League and yes, he is prone to lapses in concentration. However, Walker is perfect for the brand of football Guardiola prides himself on.

Fleet of foot and superb in a more advanced role, the England international provides an excellent outlet down the right flank for this trailblazing team.

Matthijs de Ligt (CB)

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Have you ever seen such a mature teenager before? De Ligt is Ajax's youngest ever captain and one of their top performers at the tender age of just 19.

With Nicolas Otamendi seemingly on his way out, Vincent Kompany in the twilight of his playing career and John Stones struggling for consistency, the club could join the race to sign this colossal Dutch centre-back.

Aymeric Laporte (CB)

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Since arriving from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018, the Frenchman has become a crucial component in the heart of the Citizens defence. Passion? Tick. Footballing nous and ball-playing ability? Absolutely. Leadership? You bet.

He is the archetypal Guardiola defender, looking ever-assured and maintaining strong form all campaign long. Laporte could well be the man the former Barcelona coach builds his team around.

Ben Chilwell (LB)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speculation linking Leicester City's mercurial left-back with a switch to the champions has rumbled on for months. With Benjamin Mendy spending more time on the treatment table than on the pitch, Chilwell could be brought in as a replacement.

Five assists in all competitions is a fine return for the 22-year-old, who has been a shining light for the Foxes in what has been a somewhat frustrating season.

Tanguy Ndombele (CDM)

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

When the Sky Blues battled Lyon in the Champions League group stages they found the flow of their attack regularly disturbed by Ndombele. It may have been beneficial at the time for the Ligue 1 outfit, but it also showcased the midfielder's supreme talent to the City hierarchy.

Cut from the same cloth as the club's current destroyer Fernandinho, he is more than a decade the Brazilian's junior. How advantageous it would be if Fernandinho were to guide Ndombele and help him develop into their new midfield enforcer.

Kevin De Bruyne (RCM)

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Football has been the biggest loser after De Bruyne's injury woes in 2018/19. Suffering four separate fitness set-backs since the World Cup in Russia, the Belgian truly has had a torrid time.

Of course, that does not detract from the eminence of the ex-Chelsea man in the slightest. A delight to watch with his masterful orchestration of Citizens attacks, no other player in England has quite the same blend of skills that De Bruyne possesses.

Phil Foden (LCM)

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

David Silva has etched his name into City folklore during his nine years at the club. Unfortunately, his powers are gradually subsiding and a new face has emerged to claim his throne.

Foden has been handed an opportunity to showcase his abilities in recent times, starting and impressing in critical crunch matches with Spurs and Leicester. The sky is the limit for this thrilling young prospect.

Bernardo Silva (RW)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

If there was an accolade for the most improved player this season, Bernardo would surely be amongst the favourites to win it. He was hardly peripheral last term, but was often overlooked for key fixtures.

Things are different now. With his unique blend of dogged off-the-ball determination and marvellous technique on it, Silva is simply irreplaceable. Nominations for both Player and Young Player of the Year at the PFA awards demonstrate what a spectacular rise his has been.

Raheem Sterling (LW)

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Selected by the Football Writers' Association as the standout performer of this Premier League campaign, Sterling has enjoyed a fabulous time of late. The forward has racked up a grand total of 23 goals this year, while also providing a splendid 17 assists.

That continues the trend for Sterling at City, though he has also become a role model for anyone and everyone in the last 12 months. He has been fighting against discrimination in the game and making heartfelt gestures for those less fortunate when off the field; what can't this man do?

Sergio Aguero (ST)

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Aguero ages like fine wine. As the years roll by, the Argentine marksman continues to develop, incessantly adding more and more strings to his bow. 31 goals in all competitions is a stunning total, but he is so much more than a mere goalscorer.

Able to drop deep and help with build-up play, he has become the player that Guardiola knew he could be. He is a modern City legend.