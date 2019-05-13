Manuel Pellegrini Heaps Praise on Mark Noble After West Ham Captain Stars in Final Day Romp

Manuel Pellegrini has praised his West Ham side for achieving a 'realistic' tenth place finish after they beat Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

A brace from Mark Noble, as well as strikes from Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic, handed the Hammers a convincing victory over ten-man Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

The perfect way to end the season! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yI7s3CgnMp — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 12, 2019

Speaking after the game on the club's official website, Pellegrini praised West Ham's finish to the season, in which they won their last three games, a run that saw the club score eight goals and secure a top half finish for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.

“I’m very pleased because we have won the last three games - Tottenham away which was important for our fans, we finished with a win at home, and now we’ve done it away too, so I think it’s the best way to finish," he said.

1 - Manuel Lanzini has scored his first Premier League goal since the final day of the 2017-18 season (two goals v Everton on May 13th). Closer. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2019

“I think to finish the first season in the top half of the table was realistic for where the team is at the moment. I think for the first season, to finish in the first ten positions, is not bad.





Club captain Noble scored twice on the day, the first a fine solo goal, that saw the visitors secure a comprehensive win over their Premier League rivals. Pellegrini was full of praise for Noble, claiming he epitomises the club as a whole, in what is his 15th season with the east London outfit.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

He added: “Mark Noble reflects absolutely what this club is. He was playing here when he was a young boy, he has had 15 seasons in a row playing most of the games and it was very good for him to score two goals today.

“He’s always talking with young players, with players who arrive here - he’s not only a good player but he’s also the leader and that’s so important for a manager.”