Marco Silva Reflects on Everton's Strong End to the Season After Entertaining Draw With Tottenham

Everton ended their Premier League season with an entertaining draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun in the second half cancelled out Eric Dier's third minute opener, before Christian Eriksen levelled for Spurs with a fantastic free-kick.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Everton matched their eighth placed finish from last season in Marco Silva's first season in charge and ended the campaign with a strong second half performance.

Silva praised his teams response following the interval saying that his players played football "our way."

In his post match press conference, reported by Everton's website, the Portuguese said: "It was a completely different match in the second half. We played more in our way and scored twice but unfortunately they managed to equalise.





"I told our players [at half-time] they should do everything differently from how we played at the beginning of the match; change some things in the way we were playing."





The Toffees boss also admitted that he did not enjoy how his team started the game but was pleased with how they turned their performance around.

10 - Theo Walcott has been directly involved in 10 goals against Spurs in the Premier League (six goals, four assists); his joint-most against a single opponent in the competition (also 10 v Newcastle). Habit. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2019

"I didn’t like our first 20 to 25 minutes. But we reacted really well and in the final 15 minutes of the first half created enough chances to change the score.”







Everton's fans applauded their manager at the final whistle and Silva reflected on this campaign, saying that his team improved as the season went on.





"We finished the season in a good spot, playing good football and achieving good results.”





“We are a stronger team than the one that started the season – and the players are at a different level from the beginning of the season.

FT | Walcott and Tosun on target, as Blues end the season with a more-than-merited point at Spurs.



⚪ 2 - 2 🔵 #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/nDDQBdpKTl — Everton (@Everton) May 12, 2019

“We have just one way for next season: to improve what we did this time. That must be our target. When you are a football manager – or player – and the people are proud of the work you are doing, it is everything."