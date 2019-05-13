Mauricio Pochettino Set to Re-Convert Spurs Midfielder in Case of Key Stars Leaving

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is 'insistent' about midfielder Eric Dier's ability to become one of his starting centre-backs should star defender Toby Alderweireld leave this summer.

The England midfielder has played in defence in the past and, although he has emerged as a central midfielder for club and country in recent seasons, he found himself covering at centre-back for Spurs' 2-2 draw with Everton on the last day of the season, and scored the opening goal.

According to a report by Football London, it's a role that could see him regain his place in the Tottenham first team after a season marred by injuries and inconsistency, as they claim the manager is 'insistent' over Dier's ability in the position.

Should Alderweireld leave as expected this summer, it is believed that Pochettino could re-convert Dier rather than sign another defender, and thus direct funds into other positions.

Dier is thought to be resistant to the idea, holding the belief that he is better further up the park. Speaking after finding the net against Everton, Dier said: "It means a lot, it's been a very difficult season but I'm happy to have ended it that way for me.

"The great thing about football is you're always learning and you can always do better and get better and now I'm just looking forward to hopefully staying fit and healthy and being able to help the team."