Nuno Espirito Santo Challenges Wolves to Improve After Brilliant Season Back in Premier League

By 90Min
May 13, 2019

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed his pride towards Wolverhampton Wanderers' impressive season, but challenged his players to continue to improve following the 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Even before their defeat at Anfield, Wolves had secured seventh place in the Premier League, defying expectations to reach their highest league place since 1980.

Speaking after the game via the Express & Star, Nuno was quick to shower his players with praise and state they deserve the credit for their impressive campaign.

He said: "We are very proud of what we have achieved, and we are especially proud with how we did it – the things we wanted to do from last season.

"The belief of the boys is what makes this possible, so what we've achieved is thanks to the commitment and hard work of the boys. Now, we want to go again.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"What we did before, let's enjoy and appreciate it. But let's work on it to become stronger.


"It's been a fantastic season, and the bond we have as players and staff with the fans is the most important thing we have. Together we are stronger. 

"Last week [against Fulham], we had a good moment in our stadium. They have come again to support us, and we appreciate it. Tomorrow, we start again, looking at the future."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite picking up the three points against WolvesLiverpool failed to win the Premier League title, with Manchester City lifting the trophy after their 4-1 win over Brighton, and Santo admitted this season has been a truly incredible one for everyone involved.

"It's amazing. The title race between Liverpool and City has been amazing," he added. "Both teams have done so well, but everyone has to congratulate City as they deserve to be champions, and we wish Liverpool well for the Champions League final."

