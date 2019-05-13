NWSL Week 5 Roundup: Red Stars Break Courage's Unbeaten Streak & Dash Go Top of Standings

Chicago Red Stars became the first team to beat reigning NWSL champions North Carolina Courage since June 2018 in week five of the 2019 season, courtesy of two goals from Australian forward Sam Kerr in a 3-1 win for the Illinois side on their home turf.

It marked the end of the a 15-game unbeaten run for Courage, whose last defeat by two or more goals was even longer ago in May 2018, also by chance at the hands of Chicago.

Lynn Williams actually equalised for Courage after Kerr had opened the scoring, but Michele Vasconcelos restored Red Stars' lead and Kerr made sure of the win in stoppage time. Goalkeeper Emily Boyd had also made a big save at 2-1 to preserve the Chicago lead.

Chicago are clearly responding better to the loss of USWNT players for the World Cup than NC.

Elsewhere, it was also a first defeat of the 2019 season for Utah Royals as Houston Dash ended their streak of three consecutive wins.

England utility player Rachel Daly was the star of the show, scoring both Houston goals and then also getting sent off in what was probably her last club game before reporting for international duty ahead of the World Cup next month. 2015 World Cup winner Amy Rodriguez had opened the scoring for the Royals, but Daly's double turned the game on its head.

Sky Blue still haven't won yet this season, but at least the New Jersey team managed to score their first goals without USWNT hero Carli Lloyd in the 3-2 loss to Washington Spirit.

Lloyd had been the only Sky Blue player to score in 2019, but Raquel Rodriguez and Imani Dorsey doubled the team's tally for the season. It wasn't enough for a positive result as Cheyna Matthews scored her first two goals of the 2019 season after missing the whole of 2018 following the birth of her son. Rookie Jordan DiBiasi also scored for Spirit, her first professional goal.

Mom Goals for Mother's Day Weekend in the #NWSL 💪 pic.twitter.com/4FyzyBqwBS — NWSL (@NWSL) May 13, 2019

Things have shown no signs of improvement for Orlando Pride after Portland Thorns won 3-1 in Florida to inflict a fifth loss of the season on the win-less Pride.

Orlando actually scored first in the game through Toni Pressley. But Thorns came storming back to take the lead before half-time with goals from Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Andressinha. Caitlin Foord made it comfortable in the second half, while it could even have been a bigger margin of victory had Pride's Haley Kopmeyer not saved a penalty as well as the rebound effort.

Nothing (not even a rain delay) could stop this Andressinha free kick. #ORLvPOR pic.twitter.com/uned7sB55R — NWSL (@NWSL) May 12, 2019

At the end of week five, Houston have climbed to the top of the standings ahead of Utah, while Chicago have leapfrogged North Carolina into third place. A sorry looking Orlando show no signs of getting off the bottom any time soon.