Pep Guardiola Congratulates Liverpool and Claims Premier League Title Win Is His Toughest Yet

Pep Guardiola congratulated second placed Liverpool and declared winning titles has become an addiction after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the second consecutive season on Sunday.

The Citizens went into the final day of the season knowing a win against Brighton would be enough to secure the title and, despite suffering an early scare when Glenn Murray put the Seagulls into an early lead, goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan secured a comfortable 4-1 win.

It was the culmination of a superb season for City and, speaking after the success, Guardiola insisted his side are far from done winning titles just yet.

"We’re so, so tired now but, at the same time, winning the title gives you a lot of energy. It’s so addictive," he said, as per the Guardian.

"We have the FA Cup final in a few days’ time and we’ll be ready to compete against Watford to win the four titles [including the Community Shield] in one season, but then we’ll prepare well and come back stronger."

Guardiola also had a word for Liverpool, who finished just a point behind City on 97, and claimed his side wouldn't have been able to reach the same level without the Reds.

“That was the most difficult title because of the quality of Liverpool and the rivalry we faced all season,” he said.

“We made 100 points [last season] and had to make 98 this season to retain it, so it means so much. We have to say congratulations to Liverpool and thanks because they helped us to push and increase our standards."

"Liverpool will maintain their levels and the others will be better. Manchester United must come back. Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri will be better. Tottenham are in the Champions League final and Arsenal will be better as well.

"We accept the challenge and, next season, we will be back stronger, I promise you.”