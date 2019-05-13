Scott Parker Admits Fulham's 4-0 Loss to Newcastle Was a 'Basketball Match' for His Players

Fulham manager Scott Parker has claimed his side's 4-0 loss to Newcastle on the final day of the 2018/19 Premier League season was similar to a 'basketball match' they always looked likely to concede in.

The hosts started Sunday's game brightly and enjoyed some early possession before a rapid pair of Newcastle goals marked the beginning of a miserable final day for the Championship-bound London club.

Reflecting on his side's manner of defeat, Parker was left frustrated with the way the game panned out and how his side were unable to take advantage of the opportunities they created for themselves.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the former Whites captain compared aspects of Sunday's loss to other poor performances in the Premier League this season. He said: "It is frustrating, really frustrating. We had become a bit more resilient but today I felt at times there were signs of the old us.

"When the game becomes a basketball match for us, which I mean back and forth, we are the side that look like they are going to concede."

Despite the two goals they leaked early on, Fulham retained some spells of possession and pushed forward in attack. With Floyd Ayite, Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic all looking lively, the home side were unfortunate to not have scored before half time.

For Parker the result has marred his side's impressive league form of late, with the Cottagers having won three out of four of their previous league games.

Reflecting further on his side's performance and Fulham's season as a whole, he added: "Of course it has been a disappointing season but in football as quick as you are down you are always around the corner from a new challenge and the new challenge is the Championship next season.

"There were signs in our play today of what we are trying to do and that is something I love but, of course, there are some other things I am not keen on."

Having had a goal ruled out for offside and a Jonjo Shelvey screamer scored against them, Fulham certainly didn't have luck on their side as a relentless Newcastle turned up the heat in Sunday's game.

However as Parker and his side prepare to re-adapt to the Championship next season, they'll have to bring some of their recent form with them if they are to bounce back into the top-flight anytime soon.