Scott Parker Admits Fulham's 4-0 Loss to Newcastle Was a 'Basketball Match' for His Players

By 90Min
May 13, 2019

Fulham manager Scott Parker has claimed his side's 4-0 loss to Newcastle on the final day of the 2018/19 Premier League season was similar to a 'basketball match' they always looked likely to concede in.

The hosts started Sunday's game brightly and enjoyed some early possession before a rapid pair of Newcastle goals marked the beginning of a miserable final day for the Championship-bound London club.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Reflecting on his side's manner of defeat, Parker was left frustrated with the way the game panned out and how his side were unable to take advantage of the opportunities they created for themselves.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the former Whites captain compared aspects of Sunday's loss to other poor performances in the Premier League this season. He said: "It is frustrating, really frustrating. We had become a bit more resilient but today I felt at times there were signs of the old us.

"When the game becomes a basketball match for us, which I mean back and forth, we are the side that look like they are going to concede."

Despite the two goals they leaked early on, Fulham retained some spells of possession and pushed forward in attack. With Floyd Ayite, Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic all looking lively, the home side were unfortunate to not have scored before half time.

For Parker the result has marred his side's impressive league form of late, with the Cottagers having won three out of four of their previous league games. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Reflecting further on his side's performance and Fulham's season as a whole, he added: "Of course it has been a disappointing season but in football as quick as you are down you are always around the corner from a new challenge and the new challenge is the Championship next season. 

"There were signs in our play today of what we are trying to do and that is something I love but, of course, there are some other things I am not keen on."

Having had a goal ruled out for offside and a Jonjo Shelvey screamer scored against them, Fulham certainly didn't have luck on their side as a relentless Newcastle turned up the heat in Sunday's game.

However as Parker and his side prepare to re-adapt to the Championship next season, they'll have to bring some of their recent form with them if they are to bounce back into the top-flight anytime soon. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message