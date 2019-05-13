Serie A Team News: Inter vs Chievo - Confirmed Nerazzurri Lineup

By 90Min
May 13, 2019

The reverse fixture between Inter and Chievo ended 1-1: only once have these two teams drawn both matches in a single Serie A campaign, 2004/05.

After losing their first Serie A home meeting against Chievo (December 2001), Inter have gone unbeaten in each of their following 15 such games at the Meazza (W11 D4).

Inter have drawn their last three Serie A games and could draw four in a row for the first time since February 2018 (five).

Inter have won their last two Serie A meetings played on a Monday - they have never won three such matches in a row.

Chievo won their last league away game, against Lazio - the last time they won successive Serie A away matches was back in February 2017.

Chievo have scored the fewest away goals in Serie A this season (11) - moreover, only Empoli (37) have shipped more than the Gialloblu away from home (36).

No side has conceded fewer goals than Inter in the first halves of the current Serie A campaign (nine, level with AC Milan); on the other hand, Chievo have scored the fewest in the same period (nine).

Inter’s Ivan Perisic has scored more Serie A goals against Chievo than any other team (six goals in six meetings), including his only hat-trick in the competition (December 2017 at the Meazza).

Mauro Icardi has scored five goals in his last seven Serie A matches against Chievo; however, the Inter striker has failed to find the net at the Meazza in Serie A since December 15th, against Udinese.

Chievo’s Sergio Pellissier has scored seven top-flight goals against Inter (including two in his last two meetings), only against Lazio has he scored more in the competition (eight).

