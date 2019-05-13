Transfer Rumours: Abraham to Villa, Rice to Manchester United, Butland to Premier League and More

The Premier League season is now finished, which means for most clubs, attentions now turn to the building for 2019/20. With that, naturally, comes a fresh dose of rumour-y goodness.

Here are eight of Monday's best, fresh off the press.

Benfica Close in on Barcelona Keeper

David Ramos/GettyImages

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has been linked with an exit virtually ever since Marc-Andre Ter Stegen locked the starting spot down, and it seems as if he might finally actually be on the move.

According to Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar, he is all but certain to be off to Portugal, to join Benfica on a deal which seems likely to be a loan - at least initially.

El acuerdo entre Benfica y Barça por Jasper Cillesen está cerrado. El portero holandés jugará en el club lisboeta. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) May 12, 2019

Both Odisseas Vlachodimos and prospect Mile Svilar have been linked with moves away so, should Cillessen arrive, it looks as if one of the two will be on their way.

Youri Tielemans Dashes Leicester's Hopes of Permanent Move

David Rogers/GettyImages

Since arriving at Leicester on loan in January, Youri Tielemans has shown the Premier League exactly why he is one of the most exciting midfield prospects in Europe, leading to speculation that the Foxes could kick-start the Brendan Rodgers era with a permanent move for the Belgian.

Whether or not he fancies it himself, however, remains to be seen, as he told VTMNieuws: "I expect that I will return to Monaco in the summer, unless something's moving."

Since sacking and reappointing Leonardo Jardim, Monaco have got it together somewhat, but are still in danger of relegation, out of the relegation playoff zone only on goal difference. You would imagine their fate will play a part in his future.

Roy Hodgson Speaks on Crystal Palace's Chances of Signing Michy Batshuayi

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has enjoyed a productive spell on loan across the city at Crystal Palace, netting six goals in 13 games so far, but manager Roy Hodgson sounds less than positive about his side's chances of landing him on a permanent deal.

"Conviction didn't need strengthening it's just not in our hands," the boss said, as quoted by Football London. "That's the thing, when players belong to another club you can say 'we would like him' but then there has to be an agreement struck between the two clubs."

It's worth remembering that Chelsea paid £35m to sign him three years ago, so perhaps Roy's realism is well placed.

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to Do Battle Over Stoke City Keeper

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Sticking in the south, both Palace and Bournemouth look set to offer Jack Butland a route out of Championship purgatory in the summer, after his side's dismal 16th-place finish in their first season down.

That's the story from Stoke on Trent Live, at least, who report that sources close to the player want a move to a top six club (how?) but feel that it is a straight toss-up between these two.

It's pretty clear that he wants back into the top flight to boost his England prospects, and with Jordan Pickford now well-established as the number one, the 26-year-old has a fair shift to put in to that end.

Arsenal Scouting Brazilian Wonderkid

According to a UOL journalist, Arsenal could land 18-year-old Bahia midfielder Ramires in January. Arsenal are in a battle with Atletico Madrid for him. UOL rumour that Adidas are seeking to sign Ramires up to a global contract, which hints at the possible move to Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/mvanWpNUiE — ArsenalArena (@ArsenalArena) November 8, 2018

Arsenal were linked with a move for Baha's Eric dos Santos Rodrigues - Ramires for short - back in January, but after their interest seemingly waned, they are reported to be back with a vengeance.

The Mirror say that the Gunners have been watching the 18-year-old, and that he would jump at the chance to move to the Premier League.

Baha's chief executive confirmed 'conversations' with Brazilian side Flamengo, however, and that he had been watched by representatives from other European clubs - plural - so it seems as if they are facing some competition.

Aston Villa to Make £25m Move for Tammy Abraham if They Get Promotion

Paul Harding/GettyImages

Tammy Abraham has set the Championship alight for Aston Villa this season. He scored his 26th of the season as they edged out West Brom in the first leg of their playoff semi final, and according to the Telegraph, Villa see him as a key part of their side upon any eventual promotion.

He has shown some serious potential, so Chelsea wouldn't be too keen to let him go – particularly since they're facing a transfer ban – but a reported £25m move would certainly be a statement from Villa about their intentions.

They still have some way to go before they get there, however. If they avoid defeat in the second leg against West Brom, they'll have a final with either Leeds or Derby County standing between them and a Premier League return.

Tottenham to Take Advantage of Barcelona Exodus With Move for Malcom

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

After chucking a three goal lead against Liverpool, Barcelona are set to join Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the ripping-the-teamsheet-up club this summer, and under-performing winger Malcom could be one of the first victims of that forthcoming purge.

That's according to the Express, at least, who say that Ernesto Valverde will not stand in the way of any players who want to leave, and that Tottenham will take advantage and attempt to lure Malcom to London just a year after he signed for the Catalan side.

They were reported to be close to landing him back when he played for Bordeaux, so they'll be hoping for a bit more luck on their second attempt.

Manuel Pellegrini Admits Holding Onto Declan Rice Could Prove 'Impossible'

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Declan Rice has long been linked with a move away from West Ham, and that isn't expected to change after another impressive season, with manager Manuel Pellegrini sensationally admitting that he cannot predict the future.

“It's impossible, I cannot know the future," he said, via the Mirror. “Maybe some of the big teams, or all of them, will want him. But that is one thing – the other is whether he will stay here or he goes, and I cannot say at this moment.”

Heads up, Manchester United.