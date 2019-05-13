Unai Emery Has Change of Heart Over Mesut Ozil's Future as Arsenal Star Remains Keen to Stay

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has had second thoughts about selling midfielder Mesut Ozil this summer, having reintegrated him into the first-team fold at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil's relationship with Emery was under intense speculation earlier in the season as the German found himself dropped from the starting lineup in on a number of occasions. There were intense rumours that Ozil would be sold, but he has since earned his place back in the lineup.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

As a result, The Mirror suggest that he could now remain at Arsenal, having clearly done something to impress Emery in recent months.

Ozil started seven of his side's last 11 games of the Premier League season, often used in tandem with the dynamic duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and he even captained the side in a handful of games.

However, it is thought that Arsenal would still be prepared to part ways with Ozil if a reasonable offer arrived during the summer.

Ozil's agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, recently came out in defence of his client, insisting that Ozil wants to remain at Arsenal for the remainder of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2021.

One of the main talking points about Ozil is his wage. He renewed his deal during Arsene Wenger's time at the club which saw his salary jump up to around £350,000 a week, which has often left fans feeling as though they deserve more from his performances.

The 30-year-old's work rate has often come into question and seemed to have frustrated Emery earlier in the season after he was dropped for many of the side's most important games.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Despite these concerns, it now appears as though Ozil may have played his way back into Emery's good books, and now the Gunners may not actively try and move him on.

Many of Europe's biggest sides have been linked with the midfielder, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AMilan, but Ozil's reemergence as a regular part of the Arsenal lineup may force them to look elsewhere.