Unai Emery Hopeful Henrikh Mkhitaryan Can Play Europa League Final in Spite of Political Tensions

By 90Min
May 13, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed his hope that midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be available for the Europa League final against Chelsea in Azerbaijan.

The 30-year-old midfielder - who appeared during the Gunners' 3-1 victory over Burnley on the weekend - is a major doubt for the showpiece event, amid ongoing political tensions surrounding the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

With Armenia and Azerbaijan in conflict over the territory, Mkhitaryan's involvement in the final could prompt a political issue, but Emery is hopeful that UEFA will aid his application for a visa, allowing him to participate.


"We want to play with Mkhitaryan," Emery said, as quoted by the Express"It is a political issue but I don't know well what the solution is. 


“Today [during Arsenal's victory over Burnley] he worked very well and we are ready to do all we can do to play with him."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Mkhitaryan, a former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United midfielder, appeared in both of Arsenal's semi-final wins against Valencia and earned himself an assist during the 4-2 second leg victory at the Mestalla.

With a proven ability to produce an end product, Emery wants his midfielder to be involved but went on to admit that he wasn't sure if there was a potential solution.

He added: “Really, I don't know what the problem is between the two countries but we are going to do all we can to have Mkhitaryan there.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“This issue is not sporting. It is not in my hands. "I don’t understand what the solution is.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message