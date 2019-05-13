Vincent Kompany Hails 'Exceptional' Liverpool After Manchester City Edge Historic Title Race

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has said that Liverpool 'did not deserve' to finish second in the Premier League this season, saying that the exceptional opposition makes their last-day title win all the sweeter.

Kompany's side required 98 points to clinch the title, a total that would normally see them win it comfortably, but they were pursued all the way by a Liverpool side who amassed the best points total ever recorded by a runner up.

City got there in the end, with their 4-1 win over Brighton on Sunday eventually putting it to bed on the last day of the season, but Kompany was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp's Reds, speaking to City's website after the match.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“Liverpool were exceptional this year and I don’t mean to rub it in – it is what it is," the Belgian said. "They didn’t deserve to be second this year. But it only makes me that much more happy that we’ve been up against such a good team and when our backs were against the wall we kept finding the results.

“We won at the Etihad against Liverpool and I think that made the difference and once we got our noses in front, we were able to stay in front – I’m so happy for myself, the team and our fans.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With the finishing line in the title race now in the rear-view mirror, City will turn their attentions to the FA Cup final against Watford, while Liverpool travel to Madrid on 1st June to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.