Women's Championship Roundup: Man Utd and Spurs End Season in Style & Sheffield United Win 7 in 7

Manchester United finished the 2018/19 Women's Championship season in style over the weekend, beating Lewes 5-0 to finish a full nine points ahead of the chasing pack and then finally lifting the league trophy they had already secured with two games to spare.

United, who will definitely be a Women's Super League team next season after a top flight license was granted last week, showed no signs of slowing down despite having already comfortably sewn up promotion and celebrated at the club's end of season awards in midweek.

C H A M P I O N S 🏆🔴@FAWSL here we come! 💪 #MUWomen pic.twitter.com/nelBVWf7wM — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 11, 2019

Lauren James, Jess Sigsworth, Leah Galton, Aimee Palmer and Amy Turner all got on the scoresheet in front of a home crowd in excess of 3,000 at Leigh Sports Village. Perhaps the only disappointment is that United fell short of a century of league goals, finishing on 98 in 20 games.

Club captain Alex Greenwood, who was named in England's World Cup squad earlier this month, was then handed the Women's Championship trophy to conclude a fine debut year.

Tottenham also bade farewell to the second tier with a win and will join United in the top tier WSL next season. It was Durham who were on the receiving end of a 2-0 Spurs win in the north east, with the visitors having midfielder Anna Filbey to thank for both goals.

Capitalising on Durham's final day defeat, Charlton secured a third place finish after hammering Leicester 4-0, with Kit Graham needing only 48 seconds to break the deadlock. After that, Liz Ejupi doubled the lead, before Graham added a third and fourth to complete a hat-trick.

Elsewhere, there was a 6-0 win over Millwall from a Sheffield United side that finished the season in truly blistering form on a run of seven wins. There were goals from Ellie Gilliatt, Bex Rayner, Ebony Salmon (2) and Jade Pennock (2) as the Blades ran out comfortable winners.

2-0 v Crystal Palace 😁

2-1 v Tottenham Hotspur 👀

2-1 v Leicester City 🦊

2-1 v Durham 😎

4-1 v London Bees 😏

3-0 v Lewes 🤪

6-0 v Millwall Lionesses 🤑



What a run for Carla Ward’s Blades 🔥#SUFCW 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ET0x0HKwdF — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) May 12, 2019

Aston Villa will have been disappointed to end the season with a 0-0 draw at home against second bottom Crystal Palace, although their sixth place was never under threat from below them, nor could they have actually finished any higher.