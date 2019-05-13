Zinedine Zidane Praises 'Interesting' Brahim Diaz After Real Madrid's Defeat to Real Sociedad

Real Madrid were beaten 3-1 by Real Sociedad on Sunday evening as their disappointing season lumbers towards a conclusion, but manager Zinedine Zidane insisted to look on the bright side and recognised Brahim Diaz for scoring his first goal for the side.

Los Blancos opened the scoring through Spanish youngster Diaz in the sixth minute, which seemed to suggest that Real Madrid were in the mood. However, a goal-line handball from Jesus Vallejo saw the 22-year-old walking down the tunnel and acted as the catalyst for Sociedad's comeback.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Mikel Merino, Joseba Zaldua and Ander Barrenetxea scored for the home side as they condemned Real Madrid to an 11th league defeat this season.

Los Blancos' manager came away from the match impressed by Diaz's performance, saying in his post match interview (via Sportsmole): "He has played well. He is a good player and very interesting. He’s young, we’ll see what happens next year. He has had minutes and he has done well."

2 - Real Sociedad have completed the league double against Real Madrid for the third time and the first since 2003-04. Party. pic.twitter.com/1NOjfsxcyR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 12, 2019

Before the match, the was much debate over the exclusion of Gareth Bale and what this could mean for the Welshman with Zidane addressing this after the game.



"We’ll see if he’s going to be (playing) next week. He’s fine physically. We will see the next game and next year. It’s clear what I’ve done for this week.”

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

In terms of his team's performance, Zidane was pleased with how his side started the match but acknowledged that playing with 10 men probably hindered their chances of coming away with all three points.



"I liked the start of the game, we started well and scored. After the goal scored by Real Sociedad, another match began. It was a shame because we played a good game and had opportunities, even with 10. For us, it is better that it’s over now.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

“The second part has been complicated, but even with 10 it has been back and forth and we had chances to score.

“When you start well and finish like that, it is complicated, especially for the players because of the effort they have made.”