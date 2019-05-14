Angel Gomes 'Open to Man Utd Exit' After Clash With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as PSG Ready Bid

Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes is said to be considering his future at Old Trafford after growing frustrated with his lack of game time, with Paris Saint-Germain keen on signing him.

The 18-year-old made just two appearances for United this season, the longest of which was a 16-minute cameo on the final day of the season against Cardiff City.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He is highly rated by many at the club, but Portuguese source A Bola claim that Gomes feels as though he should have featured in more games this season, especially with United's first-team stars struggling.

While it might seem strange that a Portuguese news outlet has the inside track on an England youth international, Gomes is of Angolan-Portuguese heritage and the report claims to have spoken to a source close to the player.

The source supposedly confirmed that the youngster feels as though he will not have the chances to 'evolve' at United if he is made to spend another season with their Under-23 setup, and instead wants to test himself at a high level.

They also claim that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer upset Gomes with comments made after his cameo against Cardiff, with the Norwegian declaring that it was a shame that the 18-year-old was so small and physically weak.

This has apparently made Gomes more open to the idea of leaving the club.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

PSG have already expressed their interest in Gomes, whilst sides from La Liga are also said to be keen on securing a deal for the midfielder if he is made available for transfer.

Since making his debut in May 2017, Gomes has made four appearances for the Red Devils, but his outing against Cardiff was his longest showing. He remains the youngster player to ever feature for United in the Premier League, but has struggled to find a consistent place in the first team.