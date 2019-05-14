Antoine Griezmann Informs Atletico Madrid of Decision to Leave Ahead of Barcelona Move

By 90Min
May 14, 2019

Antoine Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave this summer, with his long predicted move to Barcelona now seemingly a matter of when not if.

The World Cup winner has been linked with Barça for over a year and was expected to sign for the Spanish champions last summer, before the transfer saga culminated in a remarkable U-turn, with the player announcing his decision to stay at Atletico in the now infamous televised documentary 'La Decisión'.

However, one year on and it looks like Barcelona have finally got their man (barring an even more spectacular plot twist) with Marca revealing on Tuesday that Griezmann has informed the club and his teammates of his decision to leave.

According to the report, Griezmann met with club president Miguel Angel Gil Martin and manager Diego Simeone in an 'honest' meeting where he thanked the club but made it clear that his intention is to leave.

It seems a contractual buyout clause of €200m (dropping to €120m on 1 July) is all that stands between Barcelona getting their man.

La Blaugrana had supposedly cooled their interest in Griezmann after being snubbed by him rather embarrassingly last year, but a supposed apology from the striker and the all-important need to revamp the squad after another humiliating Champions League this season looks likely to trump all previous concerns over the transfer.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

After last season's snub, Griezmann signed a new bumper contract with Atleti (containing the release clause) and previous reports suggest he will even take a pay cut to join Barcelona, with the terms of his potential deal reported last week.

As much as Barcelona want to refresh their squad this summer, Atletico Madrid look set for an enforced spree in the transfer market with first team stars Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin, Juanfran, Filipe Luis and now Griezmann all leaving, with big question marks remaining over the futures of Manchester City-linked Rodri and veteran striker Diego Costa.

