Antoine Griezmann: Twitter Reacts as Star Announces Decision to Leave Atletico Madrid

All good things must come to an end. But not only good things, for insufferably long transfer sagas too eventually have a finale. And unlike Game of Thrones this one was wrapped up with minimal plot holes, bloodshed and in just two minutes.

Antoine Griezmann has released La Decisión 2: Electric Boogaloo revealing his intention to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, with Barcelona, the Ross to his Rachel, now waiting at the airport with €120m in a envelope ready to whisk him off into the sunset...I can't remember how Friends finished, I'll be honest.

Anyway, it's done. it's all done. Except it isn't because Griezy Rider still needs to actually sign da ting with Barcelona and God knows how long that will take, but it's basically done. Now if Hazard and Pogba can just go to Real Madrid and Nicolas Gaitan can join Man Utd (that still a thing?) we'll have wrapped up the most annoying running transfer loose ends before the Nations League gets here.

Here's what Football Twitter said about Griezmann doing a Griezmann.

'My captors are treating me well...' — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) May 14, 2019

Antoine Griezmann looks like a YouTuber being forced to apologise for a prank that resulted in a forest fire. pic.twitter.com/1C4Hpzxhot — Sir XD (@Legendary_Bite) May 14, 2019

Never been shy of a bold look has Antoine...

Spare a thought for the forgotten heroes of football...

Tough couple of years for the guys selling fake football shirts on the streets of Madrid. First, Cristiano goes. Then Griezmann. — Euan McTear (@emctear) May 14, 2019

Stuff the analytical stuff Ryan. Look at his hair! Also, he's 28 until he's 29...

Always felt Griezmann is a tricky stylistic fit for Barcelona — he does his best work in almost exactly the same spaces as Messi. And €120m is A LOT for a guy who turns 29 next season — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) May 14, 2019

Ok, if we must talk about real stuff...

Griezmann's extra year at Atletico was basically a waste of time. Blinded by the huge salary they offered, lost sight of the bigger picture — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) May 14, 2019

Important points of concern on Griezmann: He is 28, and arguably already past his prime. €120m remains a huge, huge transfer fee. He is currently third highest earner in Europe, behind Messi and Ronaldo. Also, comes across as a total narcissist. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) May 14, 2019

I wonder what Simeone makes of all this. He's losing at least 3 big players this summer in Godin, Lucas and Griezmann. He's just signed a new deal & presumably knew this was all coming. Have to credit him for staying for the rebuild when he could walk into most jobs out there. — Gerry Johnston (@gjsportsblog) May 14, 2019

A notable omission from the announcement...

Shame Griezmann hasn’t used his announcement that he’s leaving Atlético Madrid to bang on about how much he loves Uruguay again. There’ll be rioting on the streets of Montevideo when they find out. — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) May 14, 2019

To sum up...