Arsenal Women Confirm Signing of Netherlands International Jill Roord From Bayern Munich

Arsenal Women have con the signing of Netherlands international midfielder Jill Roord from Bayern Munich, with the Gunners seemingly wasting little time in strengthening for next season after lifting the Women's Super League trophy this month.

Roord already counts current Arsenal stars Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk among her international colleagues, while fellow Dutch pair Dominique Bloodworth and Sari van Veenendaal have also only just left north London.

"I'm really proud that I'm going to be an Arsenal player," 22-year-old Roord told Arsenal.com.

"Arsenal is one of the clubs in England that I really like. In women's football, they've always been one of the top clubs. Of course there are some Dutch friends of mine who play there, so I've always followed them. I'm really looking forward to it," he added.

As for the impact that Miedema and Van de Donk have played, as well as Bllodworth and Van Veenendaal, Roord explained that she spoke with them and received positive responses.

"I've talked to them and I know they've all been really happy over here," she replied in further comments also published by Arsenal.com.

"They also told me that I'm going to like it here and that it's a good step. It will fit the way I play and the way Arsenal want to play too. I've talked to them and it's my decision because I felt really good about it, but it helps that they've said these good words.

"It's always nice if you go somewhere and there are some familiar faces on and off the pitch. That really helps and I'm really happy that I'm going to play with them over there."

Roord, who was a Euro 2017 winner with the Netherlands two summers ago, will be going to the World Cup this year after being named in the final 23-player Dutch squad last month.