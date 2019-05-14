Barcelona are thought to be close to officially sealing a deal for Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt with an announcement possible in 'the coming days'.

De Ligt has been a near certainty for a big money to move to one of Europe’s top teams this summer, after thoroughly impressing for Ajax.

His stock has risen astronomically during the current campaign as he played an integral role in the Dutch side’s surprise run to the Champions League semifinals.

Goal claim that Barcelona, who have long been considered the frontrunners to land the 19-year-old, are now very close to securing a deal to bring him over to Camp Nou.

Nothing is concrete yet as Goal put it, but the wheels appear to be firmly in motion, with Catalunya Radio also suggesting that an announcement is likely to come when Ajax are inevitably crowned as the winners of the Eredivisie this week.

De Ligt's current side lead the Dutch league by three points with one game to play. Their nearest challengers PSV also have a far inferior goal difference, meaning Ajax should lift the title even if they are defeated on Wednesday.

That report from Catalunya Radio also claims that financial terms over the deal were agreed between De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola and a Barcelona delegation back in April.

If, as expected, Barcelona are successful in their pursuit of De Ligt, then the young defender would follow Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong across to Spain. The midfielder has already agreed to join the Blaugrana this summer in a deal said to be in the region of €75m.