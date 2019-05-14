Barcelona Kit 2019/20: Images of 'Revolutionary' New Strip in Shop Set to Divide Opinion

By 90Min
May 14, 2019

Images of Barcelona's rumoured home shirt for the 2019/20 season appearing in a shop have appeared online, fuelling speculation that the strip will be officially announced by the club imminently.

Whilst mock-up designs of the new kit were leaked back in March, the images below actually show shirts hanging next to a bright yellow/green alternate strip for La Blaugrana. 

The tweet comes from Ben Hayward, Spanish football correspondent for the London Evening Standard.

As the earlier leaks suggested, the Catalan giants will be rocking a bold new shirt at home next season, with the club parting ways with past iterations of the claret and blue stripes in favour of a checkerboard design (previously described as 'revolutionary) - commonly associated with the Croatian national strip.


Barcelona fans weren't exactly pleased with the design when the leaks came out, and that opinion hasn't seemed to change much as the shirt has been seen in stores for the first time.





In December leaked images of Barcelona's away kit for next season emerged online, though there are yet to be any further pictures as of writing.

