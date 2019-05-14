Barcelona Players Ask Ernesto Valverde to Stay as Board Members Consider Replacements

Barcelona appear to be divided when it comes to the future of Ernesto Valverde. While important players have asked the Spaniard to remain as manager for next season, it seems board members are looking for a fresh start after a disappointing end to the season.

The 55-year-old is on the cusp of securing back-to-back La Liga and Copa del Rey doubles following his appointment in 2017, with only next weekend's cup final against Valencia in the way of the feat.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite Barça's domestic dominance, it's their form in Europe that has seen questions arise regarding Valverde's future. After exiting the Champions League last season to AS Roma in the quarter-final following a dramatic comeback, La Blaugrana endured an equally traumatic fate this season, this time to Liverpool in the semi-finals.

It's led to intense speculation regarding Valverde's future, with many in the Catalan media questioning his ability in Europe. However, according to journalist Gerard Romero, the manager still has the backing of key players to continue at the Camp Nou and see out the final year of his three-year contract.

Romero, a journalist for RAC1, claims key players 'asked for continuity' following the final home game of the season in La Liga.

Although garnering the support of his squad, Valverde isn't as well backed by members of Barça's boardroom. Romero acknowledges instead that the club hierarchy are considering the coach's future after he failed to land the club their first Champions League trophy since 2015.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The board members at the Catalan side held an important meeting on Monday regarding the future of Valverde, although as yet, he still remains in charge for what is left of this season at least.

According to the Standard's Ben Hayward, Barça - although undecided on Valverde's immediate future - are considering Ronald Koeman and Erik ten Hag as possible successors, while recently retired club hero Xavi Hernandez is seen as not quite ready for the role yet.

Valverde has remained defiant when asked questions about his future, with him being no different following the weekend win over Getafe, as he insisted he hasn't considered resigning after the Champions League semi-final disappointment.