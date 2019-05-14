Bournemouth 2018/19 Review: End of Season Report Card for the Cherries

Bournemouth rounded off their 2018/19 campaign with a pulsating 5-3 defeat to Crystal Palace, although their Premier League status under Eddie Howe has been retained for another season.

Here's a look back at the season as a whole and an overall grade for the report card.

League Performance

Despite spending £80m on new players over the course of the campaign, Bournemouth haven't quite made the level of improvement that their transfer outlay would suggest.

The Cherries' 14th-placed finish was actually their second lowest in the Premier League - their lowest being 16th place in their debut campaign - but they did score a club-high 56 goals and secured 13 wins.

The main worry remains the defence, having conceded 70 goals, which is the most they've shipped during their four seasons in England's top flight, while their improvement on last season's points tally of 44 by only one suggests it was a season of consolidation.

Their season is probably best summed up by two results. Firstly, the euphoria surrounding a memorable 4-0 win over Chelsea, before then losing 2-0 away to Cardiff the very next game,

highlighting the inconsistency of the south coast side.

Domestic Cup Competitions

Carabao Cup - Quarter-Final

The Cherries managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for a second successive season, although like last season they would be knocked out away to Chelsea.

Howe's side were six minutes from a penalty shootout - and potentially the club's first ever semi-final in a major cup competition - before substitute Eden Hazard popped up with a late winner to see Bournemouth's Carabao Cup campaign ended at Stamford Bridge once again.

FA Cup - Third Round





For all their exploits in the Carabao Cup, Bournemouth exited this season's FA Cup in the third round for the third successive season.

Fellow Premier League and south coast side Brighton proved to be their conquerors, as Anthony Knockaert and Yves Bissouma gave the Seagulls a 2-0 half-time lead at the Vitality Stadium.

Marc Pugh pulled one back for the hosts after the break, but Florin Andone restored Brighton's two-goal lead and dumped the Cherries out in the third round.

Best Player

The progression Ryan Fraser has made this season has been nothing short of remarkable. He enjoyed his best goalscoring season in the Premier League after netting seven times, while his tally of 14 assists could only be bettered by Hazard, who registered 15.

The Scot has since been the subject of interest from Arsenal, although he has somewhat quashed talks of a departure recently, which will be music to the ears of Callum Wilson.

Fraser and Wilson broke a league record this season by combining for 12 goals, breaking the record that stood since 1996 - as the duo's play in the final third stood out as a major highlight of the Cherries.

A special mention also goes to David Brooks, who enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League, with his seven goals and five assists earning him a place on the PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist.

Worst Player

Signed in 2017 for £10m, Asmir Begovic was expected to be the solid first-choice goalkeeper that Bournemouth had been crying out for, but he's been anything but.

The 31-year-old managed to match last season's tally of five errors leading to goals this campaign, resulting in the Bosnian international playing in just two of the club's final 16 league games; and still managed to concede five goals during those games.

Furthermore, a number of recent incomings will have to up their game next season, mainly January signings Dominic Solanke and Chris Mepham, if they're to enjoy regular minutes in 2019/20.

The Manager

Keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League surely has to be the target for Howe at the beginning of every new season, so in that respect the 41-year-old has once again gotten the job done. He's also managed to achieve the feat in a similar style that brought them success in the Football League, as their league-high tally of 56 goals shows. But it does also mean they are open to conceding goals, with this season's tally of 70 being no different.

That appears to be the challenge for Howe going forward in trying to make Bournemouth more solid defensively without losing any of their attacking potency, but while the Cherries remain in the Premier League, few could begrudge his work on the south coast.

Howe's name has been repeatedly linked with more established clubs, as well as England's national team in the future, which could represent Bournemouth's biggest challenge in keeping their highly sought-after boss.

Overall Grade

The stats point to the 2018/19 season for Bournemouth being not too dissimilar to their previous three campaigns, although their spending this season means finishing 14th is perhaps underachieving for the Cherries.

Their target next season will be to remain in the top flight, but they should also look towards a top half finish and a lengthy cup run, similar to the campaign Watford have enjoyed this season.

Overall Grade: C