Cardiff Chairman Confirms Neil Warnock Will Remain Manager as Bluebirds Target Promotion

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has revealed that Neil Warnock will remain as manager of the Bluebirds next season, as they will seek to secure promotion back to the top flight.

The club was relegated back to the Championship, prompting rumours that Warnock may be sacked.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Dalman has confirmed (via BBC Sport) that Warnock will retain his position in the dugout at the Cardiff City Stadium, to allow him to pursue a record ninth promotion.

Dalman said: "He is the best man for the job, there was never any doubt in my mind. We all share the same vision. We will give it [promotion] another go."

Warnock had previously admitted to BBC Sport that there was "not a cat in hell's chance" he will manage in the Premier League again, insisting that he would prefer another season in the Championship.

Cardiff must act to replace the likes of Aron Gunnarsson, Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa, and he is expected to move quickly to sign at least two or three players to help the Bluebirds push for promotion next season.

Warnock is a hugely popular figure at the club, having helped transform their fortunes since arriving in October 2016. After finishing 12th in the Championship in his first season in charge, Warnock worked his magic and achieved his eighth promotion to the Premier League the following year.

77 - "One Neil Warnock..." rings out from the away end. Amazing support as always, #Bluebirds! 👏



Matchday Live 👉 https://t.co/aZPGTCYlsV#MCICAR #CityAsOne — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) April 3, 2019

His side certainly put up a fight in the top tier, but were ultimately unable to avoid the drop. They finished 18th, just two points behind Brighton and Hove Albion, and ended the season on a high with a 2-0 win over Manchester United.