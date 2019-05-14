Chelsea: Analysing the Performances of the Blues' 2018/19 Loan Players

Chelsea's loan policy has attracted plenty of criticism for its failure to produce first team players in recent years. However, with a transfer ban impending, the club could finally be forced to make use of some of its many, many, many loanees.

Here's how Chelsea's most prominent loan players have performed this season.

Reece James

19-year-old right back James has excelled at Wigan, making 46 appearances in all competitions and being named the club's player of the season.

Equally strong in defence and attack, the youngster's brilliant form has attracted interest from Premier League clubs. However, with Cesar Azpilicueta looking past his best and Davide Zappacosta failing to impress since joining the Blues, Chelsea are believed to be considering bringing James into the first team squad for the 2019/20 season.





Rating: 9/10

Fikayo Tomori

Learning his trade under Blues legend Frank Lampard at Derby, centre-back Tomori endured an embarrassing gaffe at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup but excelled in the Championship since, and was even named the Rams' player of the season.

Former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole believes Tomori should be in Maurizio Sarri's first team squad, but with Kurt Zouma expected to return, the England youth international may be sent on loan again. At 21 years old, Tomori certainly has time on his side.





Rating: 9/10

Mason Mount

Another Chelsea youngster playing under Lampard, Mount's eight goals in 36 Championship appearances helped fire Derby into the play-offs.





The youngster impressed against Manchester United and his parent club in Derby's League Cup run, earning a call-up to the England squad in October. With Chelsea unable to sign Mateo Kovacic under the transfer ban, the Mail have reported that the club have applied for a visa so Mount join the club's pre-season trip to Japan.





Rating: 8/10

Tammy Abraham

Abraham has enjoyed a brilliant season at Aston Villa, finishing the Championship's second top scorer with 26 goals in 38 games. Another loanee playing under a Chelsea legend in Villa assistant coach John Terry, Abraham turned down Premier League clubs in January to stay and help Villa's promotion push.

Maurizio Sarri could well be left with Olivier Giroud as his only senior striker if Chelsea are unable to overturn their transfer ban, meaning Abraham may be needed at the Bridge next term.





Rating: 9/10

Michy Batshuayi

Although he impressed during a short loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season, Batshuayi's 2018/19 has been far less productive.

The Belgium international started the season at Valencia, but struggled and was sent back to London after scoring just one goal in 15 La Liga appearances. Batshuayi has fared slightly better since joining Crystal Palace in January, but his five goals are unlikely to be enough to convince Sarri of a place in the squad next season.





Rating: 5/10

Kurt Zouma

Following a disappointing spell at Stoke last season, Zouma has rediscovered his best form this term and is expected to be back at Stamford Bridge next season, despite the Toffees wanting to make his loan permanent.

The 24-year-old has featured 31 times in the Premier League, confining €30m summer signing Yerry Mina to the bench in the process, and has also worked his way back into the French national squad. With Gary Cahill departing, Zouma will provide much needed depth at the back, should he return to south west London.





Rating: 8/10

Christian Pulisic

Pulisic was signed by Chelsea by £58m in January and loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of the season. The move divided opinion, with some worried that the USA international would be a further obstacle to Callum Hudson-Odoi's route to the starting XI.





Pulisic hasn't enjoyed his best campaign, suffering from fitness issues and making just eight Bundesliga starts, but the 20-year-old winger has undoubted talent and will be needed if Eden Hazard gets his move to Real Madrid.





Rating: 4/10

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Bakayoko was signed by Antonio Conte for £40m and endured a miserable first season at the Bridge before being shipped off to AC Milan last summer. The Frenchman initially struggled, but forced his way into Gennaro Gattuso's team and became a key member of the side.





The Italians were keen to make the move permanent, but recent disciplinary issues, including being an hour late for training and a public argument with his manager, have left Bakayoko's future in limbo.





Rating: 7/10

Alvaro Morata

Morata was signed for £60m in 2017 but failed to make the grade at Chelsea. The Spain international got his move in January when he joined Atletico Madrid on an 18-month loan deal, going on to score six goals in 14 La Liga appearances.





However, the striker has failed to truly convince and Diego Simeone is said to be reluctant to pay the £15m it would take to keep Morata on next season. With Atletico set to terminate the loan early, Morata's future is uncertain.





Rating: 5/10