Christian Pulisic Reveals the Player He is Most Looking Forward to Playing With at Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic has opened up about his excitement ahead of his confirmed switch to Chelsea this summer.

The Blues completed a £58m deal with Dortmund for the American international in January, with Pulisic playing the remainder of the 2018/19 season with the German side before joining Chelsea in June.



Maja Hitij/GettyImages

And, speaking to Chelsea TV, the 20-year-old admitted: "It feels amazing and I’m super excited to get started with Chelsea. Obviously I have a season to finish off with Dortmund but I’m definitely looking forward to be here [with Chelsea]."

That season with Dortmund is set to go down to the wire, with Lucien Favre's side still in the hunt for the Bundesliga title partly thanks to Pulisic's goal in his final game at Signal Iduna Park.

However, returning his focus to his forthcoming side, Pulisic declared: "It’s going to be an amazing experience, one I can’t wait for, and to be here in England, speaking English again and meeting all the guys is something I’m thrilled for.

"I’ve been waiting a long time for this and playing in the Premier League has been one of my biggest dreams. To be a Chelsea player is a huge honour and something I’m really excited for."

When asked who he was particularly excited to play alongside, the USMNT player replied: "There are so many great players here already and I can’t wait to work with them all. I’m excited to play alongside N’Golo Kante, I think he’s a fantastic player and I can’t wait to meet him.

"Also there’s the guys in the backline, players like David Luiz and [Toni] Rudiger, I’m looking forward to working with them and I think it’s going to be really cool."

He also explained why he felt this move would be easier to make than the last one he made, stating: "I think coming here will be a smooth transition for me, already knowing the language and things like that. It was more difficult when I first went over to Germany, but I learnt so much as a player and as a person and I feel ready for the next big challenges to come now."

Asked what Chelsea fans would most appreciate about his game, the youngster proclaimed: "I like to think I’m a really good team player, a guy who gives everything and I look to bring my attacking style to the side. I’ll do whatever I can to help the team win games."