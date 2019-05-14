The Premier League season is over, the all-English Champions League and Europa League finals are set and a summer of international competition is on the horizon, but much is still to be sorted out across Europe's top domestic leagues.

Despite the relative ease with which Barcelona, Juventus and PSG claimed their domestic titles, others have still yet to be won. Champions League places–while the competition remains in its current format–are still up for grabs, and the fight against relegation rages on across some of the top leagues on the continent.

Here is what is still to be decided across Europe during the final weeks of the season:

Domestic Cup Finals

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The FA Cup final takes place this Saturday, as Man City goes for an unprecedented English treble when it faces Watford at Wembley Stadium.

The Coppa Italia final is held three days prior, as Atalanta and Lazio duke it out for Italy's domestic cup on Wednesday, with the winner set to become the first non-Juventus team to lift the trophy in five years.

Barcelona, on the heels of its Champions League semifinal collapse, aims for another domestic double in the Copa del Rey final on May 25 vs. Valencia, while Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig also on May 25 for the DFB Pokal.

Bundesliga Title

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund had been setting the pace at the top of the Bundesliga for the majority of the season, but Bayern Munich didn't surprised many by closing the gap and taking control of the title race.

The Bavarians slipped up last weekend though, when they could have wrapped up the title against RB Leipzig. The goalless draw has given Dortmund a chance at pulling off a memorable title win. Dortmund will have to beat Borussia Monchengladbach and hope that Bayerns slip to defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bundesliga Top Four

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

On that note, both Gladbach and Frankfurt have plenty to play for themselves. The pair are firmly in the race for the final Champions League spot alongside Bayer Leverkusen.

Gladbach and Leverkusen are both level on 55 points, with Frankfurt a point behind in sixth. Leverkusen will be hoping to take advantage of their rivals' tough final-day fixtures as it travels to play Hertha Berlin.

La Liga's Final Champions League Place

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have already secured the top three in La Liga (no surprises there), but there is still one more spot left up for grabs heading into the final day of the season.

Valencia currently occupies fourth, but it sits level on points with surprise package Getafe and just two ahead of sixth-placed Sevilla. Valencia travels to lowly Real Valladolid, while Getafe hosts Villarreal and Sevilla faces off against Athletic Bilbao in the final act of this three-horse race.

Race for Serie A Top Four

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

As is tradition these days, Juventus wrapped up the Serie A title a long time ago, and Napoli came through in second place.

Inter looks to be secure in third heading into the final two games of the season, but it is anyone's guess who will join the Nerazzurri in the Champions League next season. Atalanta currently sits in fourth, three points clear of both AC Milan and AS Roma. If it is able to pull off a win against a limping and uninspired Juventus side on Sunday, then it will head into the final day of the season with full command of the position.

Serie A Relegation Battle

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Cheivo Verona and Frosinone's fates have already been sealed, but they can still be joined in Serie B next season by one of four teams.

Empoli, Genoa, Udinese and Parma are all at risk of dropping into the relegation zone with two games left to play, though Empoli looks to be in the most precarious position, as it still has to play against Torino and Inter.

Super Lig Title in Turkey

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

With just two games left of the domestic season in Turkey, the Super Lig title is going right down the wire.

Usual suspect Galatasaray is currently level on 66 points with new kid on the block Istanbul Basaksehir–a team that features Robinho, Demba Ba and Emmanuel Adebayor, among others–and they set to face off against one another in a season-defining showdown this Sunday.

Top Spot in Portugal

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

It's no surprise which two teams who are gunning for the league title in Portugal this season.

Once again, Porto and Benfica are neck and neck and head into the final day of the season with just two points separating them.

Benfica, which is in the lead, has the advantage, as it faces off against Santa Clara. Meanwhile, last season's champion, Porto has the much tougher task of hosting Sporting CP–the same team it'll be up against in the Portuguese cup final.

Monaco's Fate In Ligue 1

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Monaco's Ligue 1 title win in 2016/17 seems a very, very long time ago now. The club has been struggling all season and, despite a brief upturn in form when Leonardo Jardim was reinstated in January, it hasn't been able to drag itself away from the relegation zone.

Guingamp has already been relegated, and Dijon is looking unlikely to pull anything miraculous off, but the relegation playoff spot is waiting to be filled. Caen, Monaco and Amiens are all in the mix–Monaco is currently just outside drop zone, clear of 18th on goal differential–and whoever finishes third from the bottom will go up against Troyes for a place in Ligue 1 next season.