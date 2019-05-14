Frenkie de Jong Reveals Reaction to Barcelona's UCL Defeat to Liverpool Ahead of Summer Move

By 90Min
May 14, 2019

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has shared his thoughts after watching his new side Barcelona crash out in the semi-finals of the Champions League to Liverpool.

De Jong - who played his final home game for the Amsterdam-based club ahead of his already-agreed move to Barca at the weekend - has starred for Ajax this season, having already helped them win the Dutch Cup and put them on the cusp of winning the Eredivise.

Like Ajax, Barca are on the verge of securing a league and cup double, although speaking ahead of his move, De Jong bizarrely joked whether the Spanish giants actually needed him.

As quoted by The Mirror after his final home game for Ajax, he said: "It's been wonderful, I go to Barcelona with great joy. 

"It's been a fantastic season, although I would have liked to have said goodbye with three titles, but it wasn't to be.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"I watched the match between Liverpool and Barcelona. I don't know if they need me! Had they been in the final, they could have won the treble."

Both Ajax and Barcelona were victims of dramatic comebacks in the second legs of their Champions League semi-finals, meaning the final at the Wanda Metropolitano this season is being contested by Tottenham and Liverpool.

Despite suffering semi-final heartbreak, the 22-year-old heads to Barcelona with plenty of admirers following his displays this season, especially in the Champions League. 

Unfazed by the occasion, De Jong starred for Ajax as they knocked out title holders Real Madrid and Juventus in what will be a memorable season for the Dutch side, led by a manager likely to be in high demand in Erik ten Hag. 

