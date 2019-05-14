'Furious' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cancelled Man Utd Season Review After Losing Patience With Squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cancelled Manchester United's post-season review on Monday out of anger with the previous day's humiliating 2-0 defeat at home to relegated Cardiff.

Solskjaer, whose early days of his permanent reign at Old Trafford have been nothing short of disastrous, was embarrassed by his former club at the home of his current employers to round off a season which has seen United slide from second place last season to sixth just 12 months later.

'They need so much surgery. They have SUFFERED this season.'



😐 @donhutch4 with a message to #MUFC and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.



🤔 Where do @ManUtd go from here?



Listen live 👇

📲⚽️: https://t.co/sd67GDrTpc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/iTYJBwlljZ — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 13, 2019

The Mail report that the Norwegian told his players not to bother reporting to Carrington on Monday for their post-season debrief before they head off on holiday – with a strict warning that anybody who reports back unfit in July will be left out of the squad for the club's pre-season tour.

The players were given a sound bollocking in the dressing room after Sunday's game by Solskjaer's assistant Mark Dempsey, with the club facing yet another summer of transition – their seventh in a row since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.





Departing midfielder Ander Herrera backed United to right the ship under the former striker's stewardship, saying: "I really believe in Ole but I think there is a tough job ahead. That is my opinion as a fan and as someone who knows the club at the moment.

OGS, on next season: "You're not going to catch 32 points behind the top teams. We've gotta challenge for the top four and another trophy." — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) May 12, 2019

"The club will need time, confidence and support. I am sure they will give it but the only thing I ask for them is time because this is not easy. I am leaving this club and they haven't won one title in five years I have been here. The right person is at the wheel."