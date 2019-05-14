Germany Name 23-Player Squad & Standby List for 2019 Women's World Cup in France

Germany have named their 23-player squad for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, looking for their first global title since back-to-back wins in 2003 and 2007.

Ranked second in the world by FIFA, the German team is one of the contenders to lift the trophy in coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's first major tournament in charge after taking over from interim boss Horst Hrubesch earlier this year.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Germany finished fourth at the last World Cup in 2015, while they exited the tournament at the surprisingly early quarter final stage as holders in 2011.

Full 23-Player Germany Squad for 2019 Women's World Cup: Goalkeepers: Almuth Schult (Wolfsburg), Laura Benkarth (Freiburg), Merle Frohms (Freiburg) Defenders: Carolin Simon (Lyon), Kathrin Hendrich (Frankfurt), Leonie Maier (Bayern Munich), Marina Hegering (Essen), Lena Goeßling (Wolfsburg), Johanna Elsig (Turbine Potsdam), Giulia Gwinn (Freiburg), Sara Doorsoun (Wolfsburg) Midfielders: Lena Oberdorf (Essen), Svenja Huth (Turbine Potsdam), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon), Sara Däbritz (Bayern Munich), Linda Dallman (Essen), Verena Schweers (Bayern Munich), Melanie Leupolz (Bayern Munich), Lina Magull (Bayern Munich), Turid Knaak (Essen) Forwards: Lea Schüller (Essen), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Klara Bühl (Freiburg)

Kristin Demann (Bayern Munich), Lisa Schmitz (Turbine Potsdam), Lena Lattwein (Hoffenheim), Pauline Bremer (Manchester City) and Felicitas Rauch (Turbine Potsdam) are the five players who have been named on the official standby list in case of injury.

Our @DFB_Frauen squad for the #FIFAWWC! 🇩🇪



The following players will travel to the training camp and are on standby:



2️⃣4️⃣ Kristin Demann

2️⃣5️⃣ Lisa Schmitz

2️⃣6️⃣ Lena Lattwein

2️⃣7️⃣ Pauline Bremer

2️⃣8️⃣ Felicitas Rauch #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/PVuGOpXKJU — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 14, 2019

With a final warm up friendly at home against Chile later this month, Germany will begin their World Cup campaign against China in Rennes on 8th June. That will be followed by further Group B clashes against Spain and South Africa and 12th June and 17th June respectively.

The tournament bracket has been kind to Germany, with France, England and the United States all set to be on the other side of the knockout draw, assuming all four nations win their respective groups as expected. That potentially means not facing a major rival until the final.