Germany's women's national team is calling out every stereotype they've had to put with in sports.

Team sponsor Commerzbank debuted its new ad campaign with the team ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup. In the spot, the players call out their own nation for not knowing their names or how many times they've won the European Championship. (It's eight, in case you were wondering.)

The ad also explores prejudices female athletes have to deal with, including people thinking they play like amateurs or should just have babies. However, none of these stereotypes stop the team from playing confidentally and going after what they want.

"We don't have balls. But we know how to use them!" the ad says. "We're the ones with makeup on our faces. We like to wear high heels and knee socks. We like to dance...When it comes to role models, we just have to look in the mirror.

"Don't worry, you don't need to know who we are. You just need to know what we want."

The @DFB_Frauen with a 🔥 campaign ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/IC1b9b2VHU — DW Sports (@dw_sports) May 14, 2019

The 2019 Women's World Cup runs from June 7-July 7. Germany has won the tournament twice in 2003 and 2007.