Jürgen Klopp Reveals Liverpool's Special Training Plan for Champions League Final Against Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has revealed that the Reds have a special training plan in place for the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur next month.

Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this season, despite picking up an incredible 97 points in 2018/19, but have the opportunity to become champions of Europe for the sixth time when they play Spurs in Madrid on 1 June.

The Premier League season has ended and with Liverpool not having any more games until the final, Klopp has said that his players will have a tailored training programme to keep in them in peak fitness.





"We have to do a couple of things in preparation for the Champions League [final], media stuff," he told Liverpool's official website.

"We have to do that, then the boys will have a couple of days off and then we have two proper weeks as a pre-season for the Champions League final.

"We will do that, we will play that, [hopefully] win it, come home and then the people [would] get what they deserve."

Both Liverpool and Tottenham reached the final in dramatic circumstances, with the Reds over-turning a 3-0 first leg deficit to Barcelona by winning 4-0 at Anfield before Tottenham came back from 3-0 down on aggregate against Ajax to come back and score a last minute winner, sending them through on away goals.

Liverpool have been without key forward Roberto Firmino for the last few games and will hope to have the Brazilian back by the time the final takes place whilst Tottenham will try to use this period to get talisman Harry Kane and midfielder Harry Winks back from injury to full fitness.

The Champions League final takes place at 8pm on 1 June at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.