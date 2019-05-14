Kevin de Bruyne Jokes That Pep Guardiola Is a 'Sh*t Coach' During Man City's Title Celebrations

Kevin de Bruyne joked that his manager Pep Guardiola is a 'sh*t coach' because he only wins as captured on camera during Manchester City's on pitch title celebrations at the weekend.

City held off competition from Liverpool on the final day of the season to retain their Premier League crown, as they beat Brighton 4-1 at the Amex Stadium.

City had a lead of one point going into the game, knowing that any slip up would likely hand the Reds their first league title in 29 years. Despite going a goal behind, Pep Guardiola's men fought back to a secure a comfortable victory which saw them become the first team to successfully defend the title in ten years.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Guardiola has been hailed for his impact since arriving at City, while 2018/19 could yet culminate in a domestic treble for the Citizens.

City amassed a total of 98 points for the Premier League campaign, just two short of their record-setting century of last season.

However, De Bruyne isn't impressed by all his manager's success and during the celebrations at the Amex on Sunday, he took the opportunity to poke fun at his manager.

As captured and shared by Spanish programme El Dia Despues, Guardiola comes over to hug his midfielder, before the Belgian sarcastically quips: "You're a sh*t coach. You only win."

With the Guardiola expected to spend big this summer to bolster his squad, the Belgian midfielder will face more competition for places and will need to maintain the standards he has set in his first two seasons, if he is to play a key part in City's relentless pursuit of glory.