Liverpool Among Clubs in the Race for Teenage Dutch Star on Trial at Chelsea

Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a deal for MVV Maastricht youngster Xavier Mbuyamba, who is currently on trial with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The little known 17-year-old has been offered a trial with a view to a permanent deal at Stamford Bridge after impressing in the Netherlands.

Heracles is geïnteresseerd in Xavier Mbuyamba. De talentvolle speler is momenteel transfervrij. Niet alleen Heracles is geïnteresseerd in de verdediger. Ook Chelsea, Celtic, FC Porto, Bayern München, Liverpool en FC Groningen zitten achter Mbuyamba aan. pic.twitter.com/fBVuz0G3fx — Heracles.Fans (@HeraclesFans_) May 14, 2019

According to Voetbal International, Liverpool are among those also interested in the young centre back, while the Mirror - who claim that Mbuyamba is 'touted as the next Virgil van Dijk' but provide zero sourcing for that comparison - suggest that the Reds could look to take advantage of Chelsea's looming transfer ban by swooping in and completing a deal.

However, Voetbal International's report puts a dampener on the Mirror's suggestion by noting that Chelsea may be able to find a way around their ban to sign Mbuyamba, given he is still a youth player without a professional contract and the ban does not apply to such players.

Dutch side MVV Maastricht's 17-year-old defender Xavier Mbuyamba is currently on trial at Chelsea.

(Source: Voetbal International) #CFC #Transfers pic.twitter.com/5xZ0YioT9s — Hala Transfer News (@HalaTransfers) May 14, 2019

Regardless, the two Premier League rivals are not the only interested parties, with the likes of Celtic, Bayern Munich and Porto all said to be keen. There is also interest from the Eredivisie, with Groningen and Heracles both eager to keep Mbuyamba in the Netherlands.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Mbuyamba has always stood out amongst his own age group, so much so that he was accelerated to the MVV first team at just 16 years old. He made his debut in November 2018, and has gone on to make ten more appearances for the club.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, talks over a professional deal with MVV stalled, allowing the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool to enter the fray.

Whilst a move to Chelsea's impressive academy could be appealing, the chance to work alongside fellow Dutchman Van Dijk would surely present an interesting option for Mbuyamba.

The development of another Liverpool youngster, Ki-Jana Hoever, could also sway Mbuyamba's decision. The former Ajax wonderkid moved to Anfield in the summer of 2018, but managed to make his first-team debut in an FA Cup meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, despite being just 16 years old.