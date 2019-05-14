Luciano Spalletti Pleased With Maturity Shown By Inter This Season Following Crucial Chievo Win

Inter moved up to third place in Serie A with a 2-0 win over relegated Chievo Verona as their quest for UEFA Champions League qualification continues.

Goals from Matteo Politano and Ivan Perisic were enough to see off a a Chievo side who offered little offensively and rarely troubled Samir Handanovic's goal.

The Nerazzurri were dominant throughout, but failed to turn their dominance into goals as they had a total of 24 shots in the match but only beat an inspired Adrian Semper twice. Even with Chievo down to ten men for the final 15 minutes, Inter were wasteful in front of goal and will need to be much more efficient officially when they face Napoli at the weekend.



In an interview on the Inter website after the game, Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spalletti said that his team have improved this season when compared with previous campaigns with the 60-year-old saying: "This year, we’ve not fallen off as a team in the way that we saw before. We could have got different results at times but we’ve matured compared to the past."

When discussing the game, the Inter manager insisted that he was pleased with his teams composure despite missing a number of chances during the game:





"We were composed mentally and had the right defensive solidity without being confused in our decision-making.

"The danger was that we could have lost our balance and forced things when we couldn’t break the deadlock. We stayed organised and we played the game that we needed to play, creating a lot of chances."



Spalletti also admitted that his team could have played better, but also placed some of the blame on Chievo, who he felt didn't play with the right attitude.

"These games are never easy. We moved the ball a lot, often around the back also because the attitude and application from Chievo on the pitch meant we had to.



The Italian acknowledged that in order to beat Napoli in their next game, his players will have to do much better to secure the three points.

"We weren’t brilliant in terms of our passing, bits of our play weren’t at the right pace. We can certainly do better here. Against Napoli, it will be a different match. It will be more open and there will be more space. We’ll have to look to take the chances that we create and play in a way that hurts our opponents."