Man Utd Chairman Overrules Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Future of Club's Own 'Pele' Anthony Martial

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer will reject Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attempts to sell Anthony Martial, as club executive remarkably views the Frenchman as their version of Brazil icon Pele.

Martial has faced criticism from both Solskjaer and former boss Jose Mourinho, who have questioned his work rate and desire. As a result, rumours have emerged suggesting Solskjaer was keen to part ways with the 23-year-old in a summer shakeup.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, according to the Mirror, Solskjaer's attempts to sell Martial will be swiftly rejected by Glazer. The American regards Martial as his favourite player at the club, according to the report, and views the winger as an integral part of the club's future.

The United board, including executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, previously rejected Mourinho's attempts to offload Martial, and sources close to the club have confirmed that they would do the same again if Solskjaer tried a similar move.

After signing a new £200,000-a-week contract in January, Martial has scored just twice in 13 appearances for United, with many fans claiming that he had lost focus and desire after his pay rise.

Pele is probably more mobile than Martial even now. — Dom (@Dom1759) May 14, 2019

He has often been used as a late substitute in recent games, whilst he did not even make the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town. A video emerged on social media of Martial failing to get involved in a pre-match warm-up, and Solskjaer is thought to have been left furious by his lack of effort.

However, it appears as though the Norwegian will be forced to persist with Martial, and instead raise transfer funds by selling other members of the squad.

Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are all named as potential casualties, who could follow Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera out the exit door at Old Trafford.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The report adds that Solskjaer is looking for as many as five new signings in the near future, as he looks to close the gap to cross-town rivals Manchester City.





The likes of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi have been linked with the Red Devils but, with Martial set to remain with the club, Solskjaer may have to rethink his transfer plans.