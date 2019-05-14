Manchester United Eyeing Up Summer Moves for Ligue 1 Duo as Squad Shakeup Approaches

Manchester United are eyeing up moves for Ligue 1 duo Nicolas Pepe and Adrien Rabiot this summer as they look to reinvigorate their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

United's season ended on a low when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff on Sunday, capping a hugely disappointing campaign for the Red Devils. A summer clear-out may very well be on the cards as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to stamp his authority on the squad, but there is no clear indication of who could be on the chopping block.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

In the meantime, United are looking to the transfer market in order to strengthen their current options and The Mirror report that they have identified Ligue 1 duo Pepe and Rabiot as viable targets.

Pepe has been in stellar form for Lille this season, registering 21 goals and 12 assists in 39 appearances, and has understandably become a top target for a host of clubs across Europe.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are one of the other candidates to land the 23-year-old this summer, but the United hierarchy are remaining confident they can still secure a deal - even without Champions League football on offer next season.

Rabiot has endured a much more difficult season after being frozen out at PSG. After refusing to sign a new contract, the midfielder hasn't played a game since December and is set to leave the club as a free agent once his current deal expires.

He looked set to join Barcelona in January, but his £175,000-a-week wage demands and signing-on fee of around £10m as a free agent proved to be sticking points.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

It remains to be seen whether United would be willing to fork out those kind of fees for a player whose disciplinary record is less than stellar.