Matteo Guendouzi Set for Bumper New Arsenal Contract After Impressing in Breakout Season

Arsenal will move to reward Matteo Guendouzi for his breakthrough season at the Emirates this summer, doubling his wages to around £75,000 a week.

The 20-year-old signed for £8m from Lorient last summer and had an unexpected impact in the Gunners' first team under Unai Emery, featuring in all but five of the club's Premier League games and playing 47 times overall – which could become 48 if he gets the nod in this month's Europa League final.

The Sun report that Arsenal will extend the shaggy-haired youth's contract to 2023, protecting themselves against any other European clubs turning his head with a lucrative deal and rewarding him for his fiery performances in the heart of midfield.

Guendouzi will have to step up next season into the midfield void left by the departure of Aaron Ramsey, with the Gunners needing a little more of a creative spark in midfield to add to the bite brought to the middle of the park by the Frenchman and Lucas Torreira.

Emery's side won away at Burnley on the last day of the season to see them beat Manchester United to fifth place – two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a maiden Premier League strike for Eddie Nketiah giving them the win away at Turf Moor.

Burnley fans booing every time Matteo Guendouzi gets the ball.



Hated by Burnley fans? He's on the right path. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 12, 2019

While no side in the race for fourth place finished the season strongly, the Gunners did at least add home and away wins against Valencia to their victory at Burnley to qualify for the Europa League final in Baku at the end of the month, where they will play Chelsea.