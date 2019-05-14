Mike Dean Goes Viral After Celebrating Tranmere's Playoff Win in Most 'Mike Dean' Way Imaginable

Premier League referee Mike Dean has earned himself a reputation as something of a cult hero among football fans in recent years.

This is the man who once celebrated his own decision to signal 'advantage' instead of whistling for a free-kick because it meant the game could continue and resulted in a goal.

👏 Mike Dean's season...



- December 2018: Told Lewis Dunk to leave the pitch with "off you pop!"



- January 2019: Broke Pochettino at Turf Moor



- April 2019: Became the first referee to reach 100 Red Cards



- May 2019: Went mental as Tranmere reach the Playoff final!



Icon. pic.twitter.com/AdqCQ6Hg67 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 13, 2019

It's also things like saying, 'Off you pop', when showing a red card, and playing the comedian by hiding Sergio Aguero's hat-trick ball up his shirt.

He has now gone viral away from the Premier League stage, with the most unmistakable and pure 'Mike Dean' moment.

🎉🏟 - MIKE DEAN AND TRANMERE ARE HEADING TO WEMBLEY!



The Premier League referee cannot hide his excitement at The New Lawn as his side secure their place in the play-off final! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZCrOur7xbn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 13, 2019

The 50-year-old hails from the Wirral borough in Merseyside and is a supporter of local League Two club Tranmere Rovers. He was in attendance on Monday night as his team prevailed over Forest Green in their playoff semi-final and the television cameras captured his reaction in all its glory.

The fist pumping was...something else, so 'Mike Dean' that he would be proud.

I just don’t buy that Mike Dean would do this after 19 seasons of patient characterisation. The writers have let us all down. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) May 13, 2019

‘Mike Dean’ is the number 1 trend in the UK 😳😂 https://t.co/ijPmuIVaiZ — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 14, 2019

Tranmere, who only returned to the Football League (EFL) in 2018 after three seasons at non-league level, will now face Newport County in the playoff final for a place in League One.