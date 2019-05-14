Mike Dean Goes Viral After Celebrating Tranmere's Playoff Win in Most 'Mike Dean' Way Imaginable

By 90Min
May 14, 2019

Premier League referee Mike Dean has earned himself a reputation as something of a cult hero among football fans in recent years.

This is the man who once celebrated his own decision to signal 'advantage' instead of whistling for a free-kick because it meant the game could continue and resulted in a goal.

It's also things like saying, 'Off you pop', when showing a red card, and playing the comedian by hiding Sergio Aguero's hat-trick ball up his shirt.

He has now gone viral away from the Premier League stage, with the most unmistakable and pure 'Mike Dean' moment.

The 50-year-old hails from the Wirral borough in Merseyside and is a supporter of local League Two club Tranmere Rovers. He was in attendance on Monday night as his team prevailed over Forest Green in their playoff semi-final and the television cameras captured his reaction in all its glory.

The fist pumping was...something else, so 'Mike Dean' that he would be proud.

Tranmere, who only returned to the Football League (EFL) in 2018 after three seasons at non-league level, will now face Newport County in the playoff final for a place in League One.

