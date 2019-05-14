Pavel Nedved Fuels Uncertainty Over Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus Future Amid Exit Rumours

Juventus vice president, and former player, Pavel Nedved has fuelled uncertainty over manager Massimiliano Allegri's future, as rumours continue to circulate regarding his future at the Turin club.

Despite winning the Old Lady their eighth straight Scudetto this season, Allegri finds himself in a precarious position, as the club's hierarchy have failed to provide guarantees over the Italian's future at the club.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), former Juve player Nedved, who now sits on the board of directors at the club, has insinuated that the manager's time at the club may be coming to an end.

The former Czech Republic international said: "The meeting between Coach and President has always been in June, traditionally, so if anything it’ll be brought forward. We’ll wait."

He continued: "We have a squad that is of the utmost quality both for Italy and Europe. It’s not easy to improve this team."

Reading between the lines, one may be forgiven for seeing this as a swipe at the Juve head coach's inability to progress past the quarter-final stage of the Champions League for the second successive season - this time coming unstuck at the hands of Ajax.





When quizzed on whether Allegri would remain as head coach for next season, Nedved simply replied: "We'll see."

Juve forked out a fee in the region of £100m to secure the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer - a purchase that was made with sole intention of helping them win their first Champions League in 23 years.

Since their last European triumph, the Turin side have reached five Champions League finals, winning none of them. Clearly a source of frustration for those running the club, Allegri's failure to deliver on the European stage may have put the final nail in his coffin.





The former Milan manager's cause was not helped with his side's 2-0 defeat away to rivals Roma on Sunday night, meaning Juve have won just one of their last seven in all competitions.

The remaining two games against Atalanta and Sampdoria are Allegri's final opportunity to stake his claim to stay at the club, but the feeling around the club is that his days are numbered.