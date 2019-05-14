Pep Guardiola Wins Premier League Manager of the Season Award for 2018/19

By 90Min
May 14, 2019

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named as the Premier League Manager of the Season for the 2018/19 campaign.

The Spaniard was up against Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Nuno Espirito Santo for the award, and has now won the prize for the second year in a row.

The Premier League confirmed the news on their official website, noting that Guardiola is only the third manager in league history to retain the award, after Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

On the award, Guardiola said: "It’s an honour to receive this award. I want to share it with my players because they are the artists of everything, to my staff because we fought a lot [against] all the managers in the Premier League, especially Jurgen Klopp, an incredible contender to face till the end.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"It was a pleasure to play against all of them and hopefully do big, big battles again to win an incredible title."

City managed to retain the Premier League title on the final day of the season, thanks to their 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. They managed to rack up 98 points, which is the second-highest tally in league history, behind the 100 points they managed last year.

The Citizens picked up 32 wins, two more than closest rivals Liverpool. They also boasted the highest number of goals scored, finding the back of the net a stunning 95 times, at an average of 2.5 goals per game.

They conceded just 23 goals all year, which was behind only Liverpool's 22, proving just how hard they were to topple this time around.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message