Pep Guardiola Wins Premier League Manager of the Season Award for 2018/19

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named as the Premier League Manager of the Season for the 2018/19 campaign.

The Spaniard was up against Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Nuno Espirito Santo for the award, and has now won the prize for the second year in a row.

Congratulations Pep Guardiola, @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Season for a magnificent 2018/19 #PL campaign 👏 pic.twitter.com/imh3efzZE8 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2019

The Premier League confirmed the news on their official website, noting that Guardiola is only the third manager in league history to retain the award, after Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

On the award, Guardiola said: "It’s an honour to receive this award. I want to share it with my players because they are the artists of everything, to my staff because we fought a lot [against] all the managers in the Premier League, especially Jurgen Klopp, an incredible contender to face till the end.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"It was a pleasure to play against all of them and hopefully do big, big battles again to win an incredible title."

City managed to retain the Premier League title on the final day of the season, thanks to their 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. They managed to rack up 98 points, which is the second-highest tally in league history, behind the 100 points they managed last year.

Back 2 Back Premier League Champions! 🏆🏆



We reigned and we retained! 💪



🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/stX3wPtV4P — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 12, 2019

The Citizens picked up 32 wins, two more than closest rivals Liverpool. They also boasted the highest number of goals scored, finding the back of the net a stunning 95 times, at an average of 2.5 goals per game.

They conceded just 23 goals all year, which was behind only Liverpool's 22, proving just how hard they were to topple this time around.