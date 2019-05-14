Rafinha Confirms He's Leaving Bayern Munich This Summer

The news comes after fellow Bayern veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery announced they will be leaving the club as well.

May 14, 2019

Bayern Munich veteran Rafinha has confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer after an eight-year spell with the Bavarians.

Rafinha joined the club from Genoa in 2011 and went on to make 266 appearances in all competitions, registering six goals and 29 assists in the process. 

However, in recent years he has found himself being pushed out of the first-team picture by the likes of David Alaba and Joshua Kimmich, which has restricted his game time somewhat.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Rafinha confirmed that this will be his last season with Bayern as his contract - which expires in June - will not be renewed.

"The eight years have been wonderful, I've had some great moments here," he said, as per Bayern's Twitter. "The treble in 2013 was special. All things come to an end eventually.

"We are together every day and know each other so well - we are a family. The friendship we all have if the greatest thing.

"Thank you for everything! I hope we end the season with two titles!"

There is no news yet on where the Brazilian will end up, though reports earlier in the year suggested that he could return to Brazil to sign for Fluminense on a two-year deal.

The news comes after fellow Bayern veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery previously announced they will be leaving the club in search of pastures new this summer, spelling a new era for the German giants as they look to return to the summit of European football.

