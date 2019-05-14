Real Madrid Offer Tottenham Chance to Reunite With Gareth Bale in Big-Money Loan Deal

Gareth Bale could find an escape from his Real Madrid woes with his old club Tottenham, as Los Blancos look to offload the winger in a loan move next season.

Despite a number of high profile successes, Bale's spell at Madrid has never really been the love-in many hoped for, and the Welshman now finds himself massively out of favour with recently re-appointed manager Zinedine Zidane.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

With a summer move expected, The Sun claim that such is Madrid's desperation to shift the winger, they would be willing to allow him to join his old club Spurs on a £10m season-long loan deal.

More than that, the report says that Los Blancos would even be willing to take a huge hit on the player's £600,000-a-week wages, allowing the potential suitors to cover less than half his weekly payslip.

Despite winning four Champions League trophies during his time in Spain, and scoring in two of the finals, Bale now finds himself an outcast at the club despite having three years left to run on his contract.

Amid criticism from the media and even his own teammates this season over his supposed lack of integration into Spanish culture, Bale's season looks set to end on a whimper with the star omitted from last two Madrid squads, despite being fully fit.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Regarding his reasons for leaving Bale out of the squad, Zidane said: "He’s fine physically. It’s very clear what I’ve done this weekend, we’ll see what I do next week and what happens next year."

Bale left the Tottenham for a fee of around £85m in the summer of 2013, and a return to his old club would see him given a hero's welcome. However, the Sun's report only mentions that Spurs' transfer committee are considering a move.

Also mentioned by the Sun Manchester United, who are reportedly keen to manufacture a swap deal involving wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba. On the other hand, with Los Blancos expecting to seal a big-money deal for Chelsea's Eden Hazard this summer, they may not have the required funds to pay Pogba's wages.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

What is not up for debate is Real's desperation to rid themselves of the increasingly unpopular Welshman. Whether Bale has the desire to push himself at another club remains to be seen.