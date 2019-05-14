Reece Oxford Set to Leave West Ham for Augsburg in £3m Deal

By 90Min
May 14, 2019

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford appears set to join Bundesliga side Augsburg in a £3m deal.

The 20-year-old has spent the second half of the season on loan with the German side, after failing to make an appearance for the Hammers in the 2018/19 season.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

News of the deal comes from Sky Sports, who state that Augsburg are now trying to agree personal terms with Oxford ahead of their final game of the season against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Augsburg coach Martin Schmidt recently confirmed to Kicker that they were keen to strike a permanent deal for Oxford, as long as it remained affordable.

He said: "He certainly has the potential to become a big player. He certainly has qualities, but he must not cost anything more than we can afford. It has to be in the budget."


Oxford has endured a challenging spell with the club. He has made eight appearances for Augsburg, but has battled injury and suspension, and even gave away a decisive penalty in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Hertha BSC.


Despite this, he has helped Augsburg steer clear of the relegation zone, with the club now sitting 14th in the Bundesliga standings, comfortably away from the drop zone.

AFP/GettyImages

However, Augsburg clearly see his potential, just as many English fans did when Oxford made his West Ham debut at the start of the 2015/16 season. Many tipped the centre-back for stardom, but he struggled to hold down a place in the Hammers' lineup.


He made just 17 appearances for West Ham, the last of which came in January 2018, and he now looks set to leave the club.

