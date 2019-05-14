Transfer Rumours: Bale to PSG, Koulibaly to Man Utd, Ndombele to Man City & More

We are well and truly on the road to the summer transfer window. Picture any player in the world, and they've probably been linked with a move.

The rumour mill is hard at work, churning out story after story to keep us all entertained.

Here are seven stories to keep an eye out for this summer.

Schalke Boss David Wagner Keen to Raid Huddersfield & Watford

Stu Forster/GettyImages

After leaving Huddersfield Town in January, David Wagner is back in work with Bundesliga side Schalke, and it appears as though he is looking to bring some familiar faces with him to Germany this summer.

According to Bild, Wagner is ready to sign off on deals for Terriers stars Jonas Lossl and Zanka. The hope is that both would be easy deals to complete, as Lossl will be a free agent and Zanka will soon enter the final year of his contract with the soon-to-be Championship side. The trio didn't enjoy the most success this year, so why they would want to try again is anyone's guess.

Having seen his Huddersfield side score just 14 goals before he was sacked, Wagner appears to be trying the novel idea of actually signing a striker who can score goals, because he wants Watford's Dodi Lukebakio to join him too. The 21-year-old hit 14 goals on his own on loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf this season, so he would certainly be a welcome addition.

Everton Offered Chance to Sign Inter Star Joao Mario in £15m Deal

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Remember when West Ham United and Manchester United were supposed to be fighting to complete a £40m deal for Joao Mario? Probably a smart bit of business from both sides, as he is worth nowhere near that these days (I know, can you believe the Red Devils got something right?).

That £40m has quickly dropped to £15m, and the Daily Mail claim that Everton have been offered the chance to match that asking price and take him off Inter's hands. He failed to register either a goal or an assist in 21 of his 22 matches this season, and if that form doesn't excite you, then I don't know what will.

Nevertheless, he could be a good alternative if Andre Gomes chooses Tottenham Hotspur over the Toffees. Everton need to figure out whether they want him soon, because both Porto and Monaco are readying bids.

Leicester Eye Quick Youri Tielemans Deal as Premier League Giants Ponder £40m Bids

Youri Tielemans has enjoyed a stunning few months on loan with Leicester City, and many players of Football Manager have tried to act like they always knew he would come good, despite never seeing him play in person before the turn of the year.

The Monaco man looks good value for his £40m price tag, and the Daily Star state that Leicester are keen to complete a deal to sign him as soon as possible, with Spurs, United and Arsenal all said to be sniffing around the 22-year-old midfielder.

However, he is not viewed as a replacement for forgotten man Nampalys Mendy, who has made just seven substitute appearances since Brendan Rodgers arrival. The boss has insisted (via the Leicester Mercury) that Mendy still has a future at the club, although he pretty much admitted that he doesn't have a place for him in his lineup. Encouraging.

Alexandre Lacazette 'Flattered' by Barcelona Interest

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Who needs Champions League football when you've got a bromance between Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to enjoy watching every week? Oh, literally everyone?

Arsenal fans might not even have that to enjoy next year, as Lacazette has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, and the Frenchman has done nothing to quash those rumours by admitting to Telefoot that he was 'flattered' by the Blaugrana's interest.

Barcelona are said to see him as the perfect alternative to Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, so there's still some hope for Gunners fans.

Lyon 'Have Already Rejected' €50m Man City Bid for Tanguy Ndombele

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Premier League title? Check. Domestic treble? Maybe. A new midfielder? Perhaps not.

Despite having about 7,000 midfielders already, Pep Guardiola wants more at Manchester City, and Lyon wonderkid Tanguy Ndombele is said to be high on his wish list. Le10Sport claim that the French side have already turned down a €50m bid from the Citizens, instead looking for at least €70m for their star midfielder.

A chance to spend a huge amount of money to add to their embarrassment of riches in midfield? You can bet Guardiola is licking his lips.

Man Utd Make Kalidou Koulibaly Primary Transfer Target But Face Paying Record Fee

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

I'm not going to make a joke about United, it's almost too easy these days. Instead, we should all praise them for their charitable (and totally intentional) donation of points to both Huddersfield and Cardiff City. What stand-up guys. Although, word on the street is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't happy with that. Can't imagine why.





According to The Mirror, he's so upset that he has made Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly his primary target for the summer window, but he would have to smash the world record for a defender to sign him, which currently stands at a cool £75m thanks to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

So, let me get this straight. Solskjaer wants defenders who don't concede goals against soon-to-be Championship sides? Wild.

PSG to Blow Entire £180m Transfer Budget on Three Real Madrid Stars

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Who don't Paris Saint-Germain want to sign these days? Fasten your seat belts, because this is a big one.

Le Parisien reckon that the Ligue 1 giants are ready to shell out £180m to sign Real Madrid trio Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Isco, who are all not part of Zinedine Zidane's plans going forward. Los Blancos want to sell to fund their own shopping spree, and would jump at the chance to receive such a high fee.

Why PSG would want to spend so much money on three players with no future at their club is a debate for another day. Who's next, Carl Jenkinson?