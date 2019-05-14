Transfer Window: When the Summer Window Opens & Closes Across Europe

The Premier League season is over, and leagues across Europe will soon follow suit. It has been an enthralling year of action wherever you look, but attentions will soon turn to one thing and one thing only - the summer transfer window.

There have been no shortage of rumours, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale all linked with blockbuster moves away from their current employers.

English sides appear set to be incredibly busy. Manchester City have been linked with several astronomical deals, whilst Manchester United could see plenty of departures after an underwhelming end to the season.

Dates revealed for summer 2019 transfer window



One of the biggest talking points this summer will be Chelsea who, as it stands, will be unable to sign players as a result of their two-window transfer ban. The Blues have already agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, but may find themselves unable to sign a direct replacement for Hazard if he completes a move to Real Madrid.

Here's everything you need to know about the transfer windows across Europe.

When Does the Transfer Window Open?

For Premier League sides, they will be free to begin doing business from midnight on Thursday, 16 May. Deals often fly in thick and fast, as teams seek to give themselves as much time as possible to gel ahead of the new season.

Alongside Pulisic, there could be plenty of fresh faces moving to the Premier League this summer. Lille's Nicolas Pepe, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix are just three of many names who have been linked with a switch to England, in what is shaping up to be a stunning summer.

Clubs spent a combined £1.24bn last summer and, if they can come anywhere close to that amount this year, we're in for a treat.

When Does the Transfer Window Close?

Deals don't always have to be done as soon as possible, with many clubs often waiting until the last minute to conclude their business, with the likes of Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Kepa Arrizabalaga all arriving in England late in the window.

This year, transfer deadline day with be Thursday, 8 August at 5pm. Recent years have seen the window close at 11pm, so teams will have to ensure that their dealings are all finalised by the earlier time.

However, if they cannot manage to do so, they can apply for a short extension if they can provide enough proof to the Premier League that the deal will be completed in the near future.

When Does the Transfer Window Open & Close Around Europe?

Fans across Europe will all be expecting a hectic transfer window. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have both promised to spend heavily, whilst French giants Paris Saint-Germain are always involved in transfer talks these days.

La Liga's transfer window opens on 1 July and will close on 2 September, giving the likes of Real and Barcelona plenty of time to secure a blockbuster signing or two.

The Bundesliga window also follows the same schedule, so will open on 1 July and close on 2 September. Bayern are often busy, whilst Dortmund may look to act to remain in contention with their close rivals.

In Italy, the Serie A window will open at the same time on 1 July, but will close on the slightly earlier date of 23 August. Juventus have been linked with a number of high-profile signings, whilst AC Milan and Inter are both thought to be preparing for an eventful summer.

France's Ligue 1 sides will be able to begin doing business on 16 June, and must have all their business sorted out by the deadline of 2 September.