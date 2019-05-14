Update on Philippe Coutinho's Injury After Forward Hobbles Off in Getafe Win

Barcelona have confirmed that Philippe Coutinho will be out for up to ten days after sustaining a thigh injury during their 2-0 win over Getafe at the weekend.

The Brazilian - and third-most expensive player in football history - had to be substituted after picking up the injury after 69 minutes, with him replaced by Abel Ruiz, who made his first-team debut.

As a result, Barca have released a brief statement via their club website that Coutinho is set to be sidelined for up to ten days due to the injury, ruling him out of their final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on Sunday.

The severity of the injury however does mean that the former Liverpool man is likely to be fit for the club's Copa del Rey final against Valencia in almost two weeks, as Ernesto Valverde looks to secure a second-straight league and cup double.

[MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENT] Tests on @Phil_Coutinho have revealed that the player has pulled the biceps femoris in his left thigh. He is expected to be out for about ten days. pic.twitter.com/DgRfqozP0Z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 12, 2019

Barcelona have already secured one half of the double, with them already wrapping up their 26th La Liga title with victory over Levante in April.

Coutinho has failed to settle at the Camp Nou since his £142m move from the Reds in January 2018, scoring 21 goals and providing 11 assists in 75 games for La Blaugrana, resulting in him being subjected to jeers from fans and linked with a move away this summer.

Despite this, the 26-year-old had the prospect of finishing the season by securing what would've been Barcelona's third treble in ten seasons, before an acrimonious Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool put an end to those hopes.