Wolverhampton Wanderers 2018/19 Review: End of Season Report Card for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a dream first season back in the top flight, finishing in seventh and possibly qualifying for next season's Europa League, in what has been one of the best ever seasons for a newly promoted club in the Premier League.

They invested heavily in the summer and many of their signings have proven to be very shrewd acquisitions.

Manager Nuno Espírito Santo has shown that he is one of the top coaches in the Premier League with his tactical knowledge and man-management providing an excellent platform for his players.

In what has been one of the best campaigns in the club's history, here is Wolves' report card for the 2018/19 season.

League Performance

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

After spending £100m in the summer, expectations would have been raised at Wolves but not many would have foreseen them finishing seventh.

Finishing just nine points behind Manchester United, Wolves finished as the 'best of the rest', ahead of established (and similarly big spending) Premier League sides such as Everton, Watford, West Ham and Leicester City.

Their solid defence and counter-attacking ability has troubled some of the best in the country and they haven taken some big scalps this season. The West Midlands side have enjoyed home victories over Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United and a famous win at Wembley over Tottenham. They also managed to get creditable draws at the Emirates, Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford.

Frustratingly for Nuno, Wolves have struggled against sides lower down in the table, with defeats to bottom of the table Huddersfield Town an example of this. They have found a formula which has helped them take many points off the top sides but will hope to improve their form against teams who they would expect to beat.

Cup Performance

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wolves had an excellent FA Cup run and just like they did in the league, they beat some big sides on their way to the semi-final.

They knocked out Liverpool in the third round with a brilliant Ruben Neves strike and beat Manchester United in the quarter-final at home with goals from Raúl Jiménez and Diogo Jota.





However, they would have been disappointed with the manner of their semi-final defeat to Watford, as they threw away a two goal lead to lose 3-2 in extra-time.





The Wanderers were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the fourth round, losing on penalties at home to Leicester City.

Best Player

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Raúl Jiménez, who joined the in July 2018 on a season-long loan from Benfica, has been the standout player for Wolves this season.

He has proved to have been an inspired acquisition, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

His finishing ability, hold-up play and link-up with Diogo Jota have made him integral to this Wanderers side and he has built up an excellent rapport with the Wolves fans who have often adopted Mexican wrestling masks and flown Mexico flags at games in homage to the striker.

In addition to his quality on the ball, Jiménez provides this Wolves with tireless running and pressing, showing the intensity and aggression that manager Nuno requires of his players.

It was no surprise when Wolves announced in April that they had exercised an option in the loan deal to sign Jiménez on a permanent basis, for a club record fee of £30m.

Worst Player

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Adama Traore has found opportunities hard to come by since joining from Middlesbrough in the summer, starting just eight league games.





He has been criticised in the past for lacking end product to match his searing pace and great physicality and manager Nuno seems to view the 23-year-old as strictly an impact substitute.

Although Traore could point to a lack of opportunities for his poor season, when he has been brought off the bench to change games he has not done enough to warrant regular inclusion.





Only one goal and one assist in all competitions is a poor return for a player who should be able to punish tiring defences with the attributes he possesses. With Jota and Jiménez established as the first-choice forward pairing at Wolves, Traore may need to seek a move away to fulfil his potential.

The Manager

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Nuno Espírito Santo was rewarded for his fantastic season with a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Season award.





He has shown his tactical acumen when facing top six sides, setting up his team to be very well-drilled and compact defensively whilst being potent on the counter-attack. He has got the best out of some players who were not considered to be Premier League quality and has integrated Wolves' new signings superbly alongside those who were already at the club.





His man-management has also been excellent as despite sticking to largely the same team for the majority of the campaign, there have been little complaints amongst those who have seldom played.





However, he will need to find tactical solutions in games where teams sit deep and attempt to frustrate his side as currently Wolves can seem to run out of ideas when facing opposition that set up like this.

Overall Grade

David Rogers/GettyImages

Wolves have surpassed all expectations in their first season back in the Premier League. Whilst they did spend £100m in the summer, buying several players and attempting to integrate them into the side at one time can be difficult, as has been proven at Fulham.

They have found the perfect balance and their recruitment has been superb. The Midlands club have managed to sign players with Champions League experience which has helped raise the quality of their squad and has made them an attractive proposition for top players.

They have also recruited an excellent young manager who has a clear tactical system and plan to which his players adhere.

Wolves have been one of the best run clubs in the Premier League this season and with continued investment and backing, Nuno could guide them into the top six next season.

They could qualify for next season's Europa League if Watford fail to win the FA Cup and this would be a great reward for Wolves after having one of the best seasons in their history.

Overall Grade: B+