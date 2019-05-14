Zinedine Zidane Set for First Clash With Real Madrid Board Over Choice to Make Son Backup Goalkeeper

By 90Min
May 14, 2019

Zinedine Zidane intends to make his son Luca the second choice goalkeeper at Real Madrid next season, despite some hesitancy behind the scenes at the Bernabeu. 

Despite the Frenchman displaying a preference for Keylor Navas between the sticks in the Spanish capital, it seems likely that baby giraffe-alike Thibaut Courtois will take the gloves next season – with the less fashionable Costa Rican jettisoned. 

Marca report that Navas, who has had to fight for his position with the Belgian all season, has been informed that he has no place in their plans for the coming campaign as they look to justify the emotional faith placed in Courtois through their long pursuit of him. 

With Navas leaving and long-time backup Kiko Casilla departing for good to Leeds United in January, Los Blancos need a new man to sit behind Courtois on the depth chart – with Zidane Jr. the preferred candidate by the manager. Who is also his father. 

Marca add that the Real board would prefer to give the backup job to 20-year-old Ukrainian stopper Andriy Lunin, who has played three times for his national team and has two full seasons of Ukrainian Premier League starting experience under his belt. 

Having promised to give Zidane more control over club decisions when tempting him back to the Bernabeu this season, the board are unlikely to fight him on such a relatively minor decision, but the early appearance of some cracks between boss and top brass could signal some infighting in a key summer ahead. 

