The 7 Managers That Have Won All 3 Domestic Trophies in England

Pep Guardiola could become just the eighth manager to win the English top-flight, League Cup and FA Cup, if his side successfully beat Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

This would make Pep a member of a very esteemed group of managers which already includes Bill Nicholson, Don Revie, Joe Mercer, Kenny Dalglish, George Graham, Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

Pep has taken the Premier League by storm since taking over at City in 2016, breaking numerous records along the way and successfully wining back to back league titles. A victory at Wembley on Saturday would complete the domestic treble in a single season, something no other English club has ever achieved.

Let's take a look at the other managers who have won all three domestic trophies during their careers.

Bill Nicholson

Norman Quicke/GettyImages

Bill Nicholson made 324 appearances for Tottenham, before going on to manage them through the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

He guided Spurs to a domestic double in the 1960/61 season by winning the First Division and the FA Cup, becoming the first team to do so since Aston Villa in 1897.

Nicholson had to wait a decade before adding the League Cup to his cabinet, his Tottenham side beating Villa 2-0 in the final in 1971. He added a second League Cup just two years later, capping off a successful managerial career in which he lifted 11 trophies.

Don Revie

Evening Standard/GettyImages

Don Revie managed Leeds United through one of the most successful periods in their club's history. During a 13 year spell at Elland Road he won eight trophies, an era which has been recognised with a statue of Revie opposite the East Stand.

He won the League Cup in 1961, the first silverware of his managerial career, before lifting the First Division title in 1969, and the FA Cup in 1972.

Joe Mercer

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Joe Mercer won all three domestic trophies with Manchester City during a period in charge of the club between 1965-71. The First Division was his first title, before the FA Cup and the League Cup came back to Main Road in consecutive seasons.

Guardiola is looking to emulate the achievement of Mercer 48 years later in only his third season with City.

Sir Kenny Dalglish

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

'King Kenny' completed the prestigious achievement while in charge of his beloved Liverpool over two separate stints. He took the Reds to a domestic double in the 1985/86 season by winning the First Division and FA Cup.

Fast forward 26 years and the Scotsman was back at the helm at Liverpool and managed to complete his domestic treble by winning the League Cup.

George Graham

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

George Graham was responsible for bringing Arsenal back to the top of English football after the club suffered almost a decade without silverware.

Graham won eight major trophies with the Gunners between 1986-95, lifting the First Division title and League Cup on two occasions, as well as a single FA Cup in 1993.

He was controversially sacked after nine years with Arsenal after it was revealed he received an illegal payment from an agent.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The most successful manager of all time, Sir Alex won a staggering 38 trophies over a 26 year reign at Manchester United, including a treble in 1999 (Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League).

He won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and four League Cups, although he never managed to win all three of them in a single campaign.

Jose Mourinho

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Another one of the most successful managers of all time is Jose Mourinho, who has won 25 major honours during his managerial career.

During his two stints at Chelsea, Mourinho won three Premier League titles as well as three League Cups and a single FA Cup. His side won the domestic double in 2004/05 and in 2014/15 (Premier League and League Cup).